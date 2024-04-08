Who is Dylan Harper's brother, Ron Harper Jr? Looking at NBA draft prospect's illustrious basketball background

Ron Harper Jr, the older brother of the rising basketball star Dylan Harper, has been making waves in the world of basketball. Born on April 12, 2000, Ron Harper Jr. is an American professional basketball player who last played for the Toronto Raptors of the NBA, on a two-way contracts with Raptors 905 of the NBA G League.

Ron Harper Jr's early life and High School Career

Ron Harper Jr was born born in Paterson, New Jersey, while his father, Ron Harper, was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. He grew up playing basketball under the coaching of his mother, Maria.

Raise in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey & Frankin Lakes, New Jersey, he attending Don Bosco Preparatory High School in Ramsey, New Jersey. As a junior, Harper averaging 10.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per game while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range.

He helped his team win its first Non-Public A State title in 47 years.. In his senior season, he averaged 20.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game, leading his team to its second straight Non-Public A state championship.

Ron Harper Jr College Career and NBA Draft

Harper Jr. played college basketball for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights of the Big Ten Conference. The 22 year old averaged 15.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists over 34.3 minutes per game while 40% from beyond the arc to earn All-Big Ten second team honors in his final collegiate season.

Despite being considered a fringe top-250 prospect in the high school class of 2018 following his senior year at Don Bosco Preparatory High School (NJ), Harper Jr. has proven his mettle on the court.

He is a solid outside shooter, and he is an active defender that can make plays on the ball to get stops for his team. He had a solid senior season. He lacks elite foot speed or quickness, but he is a talented player that is a second round prospect in the 2022 draft.

The Harper Legacy

The Harper family has a rich history in basketball. Ron Harper Jr.'s father, Ron Harper, played 15 seasons in the NBA and won five NBA championships. His mother, Maria, played college basketball for New Orleans and is currently an assistant coach at Don Bosco. His younger brother, Dylan Harper, is a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top players in the 2024 class.

With such a strong basket lineage, it's no surprise that both Harper brothers are making their mark in the sport. As Dylan Harper continues to rise in the ranks, the world will be watching to see if he can match or even surpass the achievements of his older brother, Ron Harper Jr.