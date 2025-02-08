"Who would even consider LSU": CFB fans react as 5-star WR Tristen Keys narrows down to 6 schools

Tristen Keys, a five-star wide receiver from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and the top-ranked pass catcher in the 2026 class, reduced his list of potential college destinations to six. The elite prospect will take official visits to LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Miami, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported on Thursday.

Keys’ decision has sparked reactions across the college football landscape, with some fans questioning his choices.

“Who would even consider LSU after what is coming out about Kelly???” one fan said.

Another noted,

“That’s crazy UM is the only non-SEC school on the list lol.”

Here is how others reacted:

"Go to Miami," a fan quipped

"Too scared to play cold weather teams?," a fan said.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound standout cemented his five-star status with an exceptional junior season, hauling 58 receptions for 1,275 yards and 14 touchdowns. Per On3, he is the No. 6 overall player in the 2026 class.

Alabama appears to be a serious contender for his commitment.

“The people stood out to me,” Keys said about Alabama (via On3). ... “The staff was great, I liked the facilities, the players were nice to be around, and everything was cool. I could see myself with the people there. I was comfortable and had a great time.”

Miami continues recruiting surge as Tristen Keys considers options

The Miami Hurricanes continue making strides in recruiting, with Tristen Keys set to take an official visit to Coral Gables. While the exact date remains undecided, securing a visit from one of the nation’s top prospects is a significant win for Miami.

The Hurricanes' reputation is growing, particularly with the potential for a No. 1 overall draft pick to emerge from their program, further enhancing their appeal to recruits.

Coach Mario Cristobal has already secured several commitments in the 2026 class. The Hurricanes landed top talents from Florida, like running back Girard Pringle Jr., receiver Joshua Moore and linebacker Kellen Wiley Jr.

However, their out-of-state recruiting success is just as impressive, securing elite prospects like EDGE Hayden Lowe from Oaks Christian (California) and quarterback Luke Nickel from Milton (Georgia).

Although Miami's 2025 recruiting class did not break into the top 10, it remains one of Cristobal's strongest. Miami ranked ahead of Florida State (No. 18), Georgia Tech (No. 21) and Clemson (No. 26), leading the ACC with 13 four-star signees, more than double any other conference program, per 247Sports.

Keys had previously considered a broader list of 12 schools, including Georgia, USC, Oklahoma, Florida and Ole Miss, before narrowing it down to six.

