"Who are you getting flowers for besides me?": La La Anthony jokes with son Kiyan Anthony during his heartfelt Mother's Day gesture 

La La Anthony, mother of the Syracuse Orange signee Kiyan Anthony and former wife of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, uploaded a promotional video on her Instagram account on Wednesday. It was for the online food ordering and delivery company DoorDash.

The American TV actress and personality was accompanied by her son as they shared a heartfelt Mother's Day gesture:

"All moms want to feel special this Mother’s Day ❤️💐From May 9th - May 11th, when you order flowers through @doordash, you’ll unlock credit toward more gifts that’ll help take cooking, planning, and more off your mom’s plate. Terms apply ✌🏾," the post was captioned.

In a heartfelt gesture, Kiyan Anthony is seen ordering flowers for his mother through DoorDash:

"DoorDash hooked us up, we're about to do something special with my mom for Mother's Day. Watch this, she's about to come, she's going to see all of this," says Anthony as his mother walks down the stairs.

"I got you these flowers and look at the details, your name is on the flowers, all the essentials, chocolates, Sephora, you knew they had that on DoorDash? This is made is Williamsburg, Nelly's Flower Shop, you can find them on DoorDash," said the Syracuse signee.

At the start of the video, La La Anthony teased her son:

"Who are you getting flowers for besides me?" La La Anthony asked her son.

"Little things mean a lot. All moms want to be made to feel special. What do you got planned for us for Mother's Day. I'm doing whatever you say," La La says at the end of the video.

La La Anthony gives sneak peek of Kiyan Anthony's latest modeling gig

Kiyan Anthony, who has a $1.1M NIL Valuation (as per On3), signed a NIL deal with PSD Underwear on Sep. 21, 2023. His mother shared some BTS footage on Wednesday, when he posed for the brand in front of the iconic Biggie mural in New York.

In the first story, Anthony shows her shoes and then pans the camera towards her son.

"Coming off the MET (Gala) wearing Virgil, to have Virgil on my feet, Kiyan has a photoshoot today for PSD Underwear," La La said. "I'm here in Brooklyn, I love that they are doing it in front of this (points towards the Biggie mural), I love this."

La La Anthony shares a different angle of the shoot in her second story. She said:

"Nah, I love this shot right here like this, it's a crazy shot."

In her third story, she shares another angle of the shoot and admires her son:

"So handsome."

Anthony will be joined by Sadiq White and Luke Fennell next season.

