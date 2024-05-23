Who is Kendre Harrison? All we know about 5-star, dual-sport athlete from Reidsville (NC)

Kendre Harrison is a standout sophomore at Reidsville Senior High School in Reidsville, North Carolina. He has emerged as a premier 5-star dual-sport athlete, excelling in both football and basketball. A 5-star rating from NUC Sports has him regarded as one of the best college football prospects in the 2026 class.

On football fields, Harrison’s sophomore year stats are amazing: He caught 17 passes for 263 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, he had 92 tackles (24 for loss), 16 quarterback hurries, nine sacks and three pass breakups while also blocking two punts. His outstanding performance got him selected into MaxPreps’ Freshman All-America second team.

At 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, Harrison’s 40-yard time is 4.6. Size, not speed, is what makes him special. In his freshman season as a basketball player, he scored 21.5 per game and grabbed 15.1 rebounds for Reidsville. They only lost one match out of 27, which earned them a place in the 2A State Championship finals. His basketball prowess has attracted scholarship offers from Wake Forest, Florida State, and Texas A&M.

Harrison's recruitment has been active, with numerous college football offers. Notable offers include Auburn, USC, UCF, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, NC State, Notre Dame, Texas and Kentucky. He has visited five of his top 15 schools, including Florida State, Georgia, North Carolina, Penn State and Tennessee.

Looking ahead, Kendre Harrison plans to visit Oregon and USC, the latter during his trip to California for the Elite 11 camp. He is also keen on visiting Auburn. Reflecting on his recruitment process, he told On3:

“After the summer, I’m going to see where everything stands and see if that’s a good time to maybe cut my list down a little bit more. As of right now, it depends on how the summer goes."

Kendre Harrison: Dual-sport star's growing interest in Tennessee and Georgia

Kendre Harrison ranked as the No. 31 overall prospect and No. 2 power forward in the 2026 On3 Industry Ranking for basketball. He has shown a strong interest in Tennessee, having visited Knoxville three times.

He was on campus for the Volunteers’ game against the Georgia Bulldogs on November 18. Tennessee's head coach Josh Heupel and tight ends coach Alec Abeln are among those interested in recruiting him for football.

Kendre Harrison expressed his affinity for Knoxville, saying:

“I like everything about Knoxville and it just keeps pulling me back. I like everything about the school, so I’m going to keep going to see Knoxville and the school.”

Georgia is also on Harrison’s radar. He visited the Bulldogs for their spring game last year and has had positive interactions with tight ends coach Todd Hartley. Kendre Harrison noted:

“They definitely develop their tight ends and it’s a winning program. I like what they did with Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington. That definitely stands out.”

North Carolina is another major contender for Kendre Harrison’s commitment. He has visited the Tar Heels over 10 times, reflecting his strong connection to the program. Several coaches, including assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway and tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens, are actively pursuing him.