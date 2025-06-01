"Why I thought this was Travis Hunter": Hoops fans react to Jordan Smith's hilarious interaction with teammates at National Guard

Five-star 2026 point guard Jordan Smith was at the National Guard Uncommon 40 training camp on Saturday with several other top prospects.

There, the Paul VI star showed off his hilarious personality after Made Hoops miced him up during the training session.

As he was doing exercises, he talked and joked around with the other players. This surprising side to the star shooting guard got fans talking,

"Why I thought this was Travis hunter Bru 😭," said one.

“What is wrong with you”😭😭😭," another said.

"@lilsmitty_23 when u pu back to house and what you doing bro 😂," added one.

Meanwhile, others just laughed at Jordan Smith's antics during the training camp.

"Funny guy," one said.

"I thought those were sports bras!," another pointed out regarding the sportswear indicating that a player is miced up.

"😂😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥," another commented with emojis.

Hoops fans react to Jordan Smith's hilarious antics during the National Guard Uncommon 40 training camp (source: IG/ madehoops)

One common target of Jordan Smith's antics is No. 5-ranked 2026 prospect Jason Crowe Jr., who's ranked above him. In one conversation, Smith told Crowe that he's a big fan before taking a beat and continuing with "of your father," talking about Jason Crowe Sr., the former LA Clippers star.

Jordan Smith not visiting any schools recruiting him yet

The 6-foot-2 shooting Guard from Paul VI High School in Fairfax, Virginia, is playing in the Nike EYBL circuit for Team Takeover, one of the best teams in the circuit. As he continues playing for his U17 AAU squad, college scouts are beginning to notice, with a new offer from Indiana coming in earlier in May.

He opened up on his recruitment during a May 8 interview with 247Sports. However, the Virginia native admitted that he doesn't have any plans to visit any of the schools offering him yet.

"Right now, I have no visits planned, but I'm going to start asking coaches when it's a good time to come back for officials," Jordan Smith told 247Sports. "Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Georgetown, Duke, and Syracuse are some of the schools recruiting me the hardest right now."

While he doesn't have any visits planned in the near future, he has had a couple of visits to Duke, one of them official, as well as unofficial ones to Syracuse and Louisville.

