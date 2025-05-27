Villanova commit Acaden Lewis shares 1-word reaction to Nike EYBL photodump by Team Durant's Kye Gray

While he may be heading to college soon, specifically Villanova, four-star point guard Acaden Lewis is still following the AAU scene very closely. This can be seen whenever he comments on posts involving the Nike EYBL Circuit, particularly his old AAU team, Team Durant.

On Sunday, Class of 2027 Team Durant player Kye Gray posted a photo dump of his time during the Nike EYBL Session III event in Kansas City over the weekend. This received a reaction from Lewis, who is considered one of the best high school point guards in the country.

"Yb," commented Acaden Lewis. The message might mean "Young Bull."

It also received a reaction from No. 1-ranked sophomore Baba Oladotun, who also plays for Team Durant.

"passion🙌🏽," replied No. 1 Class of 2027 prospect Baba Oladotun.

Acaden Lewis and Baba Oladotun comment on Kye Gray's Nike EYBL photo dumo (Source: IG/ _kyegray3)

Much like Gray and Baba Oladotun, Lewis also played for Team Durant, where he averaged 16.7 points and 6.1 assists per game when he played for the AAU program's U17 team last summer.

The four-star point guard is ranked No. 35 overall nationally by the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 5 point guard and the No. 1 prospect in DC for the Class of 2025. He originally committed to Kentucky but withdrew his commitment and reopened his recruitment, eventually choosing Villanova.

Acaden Lewis thanks Mark Pope after decommitting from Kentucky

Acaden Lewis decommitting from Kentucky shocked many, especially as Wildcats head coach Mark Pope had been all praises for the point guard, expecting him to be a leader in the future. Soon after decommitting in April, Lewis released a statement to ESPN and thanked the Kentucky head coach.

"I will always be grateful to Coach Pope and the entire Kentucky staff for believing in me," he said. "It is clear Kentucky is a special place with an amazing fanbase, but as I reflect on what is best for my future, I have decided to re-open my recruitment."

He then clarified that he bore no ill feelings towards the Wildcats program:

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, but after a lot of discussion with my family and people I trust, I feel this is necessary. This is not in any way a reflection of any negative feelings towards Coach Pope and Kentucky. I appreciate your understanding and am excited for what the future holds," said Lewis.

While no reason was officially revealed why he left, speculations state that Kentucky's backcourt for next season was getting crowded, with Jayden Quaintance transferring from Arizona State and Jaland Lowe transferring from Pitt, increasing competition for playing time.

