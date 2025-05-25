IN PICS: Villanova commit Acaden Lewis reflects on growth as he shares glamorous snaps from prom

Four-star point guard Acaden Lewis may be known as one of the best playmakers in the Class of 2025. He is also still in high school, and like most high school seniors, he still has to go to prom, and he made sure he looked good doing so. On Saturday, the Villanova commit posted snaps from his prom night, which included pics he took with family and friends.

Acaden Lewis was in all-black attire, with a red bowtie and a jewel-encrusted watch to his senior prom at Sidwell Friends High School.

The Sidwell Friends High School point guard surprised many when he announced his decommitment from Kentucky, and soon after, he chose Villanova. He released a statement to ESPN regarding his decommitment from Mark Pope's program:

"I will always be grateful to Coach Pope and the entire Kentucky staff for believing in me. It is clear Kentucky is a special place with an amazing fanbase, but as I reflect on what is best for my future, I have decided to re-open my recruitment."

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, but after a lot of discussion with my family and people I trust, I feel this is necessary. This is not in any way a reflection of any negative feelings towards Coach Pope and Kentucky. I appreciate your understanding and am excited for what the future holds."

Acaden Lewis explains why he chose Villanova after decommitting from Kentucky

With Acaden Lewis decommitted from Kentucky, several schools were in the running to land the pure point guard, including Miami and Georgia. In the end, he chose Villanova on May 1, speaking with ESPN soon after making his decision:

"The staff I ultimately had the most trust in was Nova. We built a relationship since my sophomore year, when I first transferred to Sidwell. Kevin Willard and his staff were among the first high-major coaches to recruit me at Maryland. I have built a great relationship with them and have immense trust that I will thrive and they will let me be me.

"I want to play, and I want the pressure on me and my teammates' shoulders to navigate and step up to a challenge."

Acaden Lewis is ranked No. 33 overall by 247Sports Composite, and is the No. 5 point guard in his class, as well as the No. 1 prospect in DC.

