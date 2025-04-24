“Wished we had made that move sooner”: Jahdae Barron’s high school coach expresses regret about Texas CB’s journey

Texas Longhorns CB Jahdae Barron is among the top NFL CB prospects at the 2025 NFL draft. The draft begins today at Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Both NFL prospects and recruiters are eager to find a perfect fit. In the Combine, Barron scored a prospect grade of 6.42 and ranked No. 2 in the total score of the 2025 Combine CB rank.

Jahdae Barron, a product of Pflugerville Connally, Texas, was a three-star high school recruit and ranked No. 58 in Texas. He ranked No. 36 as a CB in the Class of 2020 and on a national level secured No. 413 position, per On3.

Barron's high school coach Cecil recalled the young CB's high school journey. He mentioned that though Barron played DB for most of his high school career, the identification of his remarkable skills as a cornerback would have been better.

“I knew by his junior season that he had (NFL) talent,” Cecil said. “I have had several Division I DB’s that I have coached, but none of them had his raw natural talent," per SI.

"Jahdae was always a special DB, (but) he kept asking to play offense, and we finally gave him the opportunity. After watching him play wide receiver, we felt pretty good about the decision and wished we had made that move sooner," he added.

Jahdae Barron's college accolades, NFL draft prospects and more

On April 30, 2020, Jahdae Barron committed to the Texas Longhorns. His professional career took a shift at Texas. From being a three-star prospect at Cecilly High, he earned the No. 3 rank as a CB in college rankings, boasting a five-star rating.

In his senior year, Jahdae Barron was named the first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC. He clinched the Jim Thorpe Award and was a finalist for the Bronco Nagurski Award. Moreover, he was given the Peach Bowl Defensive MVP in the quarterfinals against Arizona State.

NFL draft expert and former professional scout Daniel Jeremiah praised Barron's athleticism and called him a 'talented Swiss Army knife.' Jeremiah projects Barron as the No. 10 draft pick, speculated to be picked in the first round itself.

"Barron is a talented Swiss Army knife," Jeremiah noted. "He’s a quicker-than-fast athlete with outstanding eyes and conviction. He’s at his best when he can play off and see through receivers to the quarterback.

"He reads the QB’s drop and anticipates to beat pass catchers to the ball. He doesn’t waste steps and has outstanding hands.”

Jahdae Barron wrapped up his college career with 227 total tackles, eight interceptions and one forced fumble across 57 games.

