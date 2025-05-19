"Ya'll gone respect me": No. 1 Texas football prospect Ethan Feaster shares a bold message amid LSU, USC and Miami interest

Ethan Feaster, Texas’ top football prospect, made a statement heard loud and clear. With powerhouse programs like LSU, USC and Miami pursuing him, Feaster’s confidence mirrors his dominance on the field.

On Sunday, Feaster posted a photo of himself in the end zone with the ball.

He wrote on Instagram Stories:

“Y’all gone respect me sooner than later I mean that! 💯.”

Ethan Feaster’s emergence as a national prospect began early. As a freshman at DeSoto High School, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound wideout wasted no time announcing his presence, recording 30 receptions for 634 yards and nine touchdowns.

Averaging a staggering 21.1 yards per catch, Feaster played a pivotal role in DeSoto’s perfect 16-0 campaign and its Texas 6A Division II state championship triumph.

Feaster’s sophomore season saw his production jump significantly. In 14 games, he hauled in 57 passes for 824 yards and 13 touchdowns, with a longest gain of 53 yards.

He averaged 14.5 yards per reception and amassed 824 all-purpose yards. Despite a tough playoff loss to Longview (50-14), Feaster’s dominance remained undisputed. His efforts earned him a coveted spot on the MaxPreps Sophomore All-America Team.

Recognized by Texas Football for making an immediate impact under head coach Claude Mathis, Feaster’s early ability to start at a high-caliber program showcased his rare maturity and skill set.

Ethan Feaster reclassifies to 2026, narrows focus to four powerhouse programs

Ethan Feaster, the explosive wide receiver from DeSoto High School in Texas, accelerated his football journey by reclassifying from the 2027 class to 2026 in February 2025.

Following the announcement, Feaster released his list of 12 top programs. As recruiting intensified heading into spring and summer, Oregon, USC, Tennessee, Texas A&M, LSU and Texas stood out.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and wide receivers coach Chris Jackson made a strong impression.

“Definitely the offense. They love to pass the ball,” Feaster said. “Sark made that program have a big jump for sure. ... he’s a great recruiter and a great coach.”

Feaster later trimmed his list to a final four: Alabama, USC, LSU and Texas A&M. He plans to reveal his commitment on July 4.

The 6-foot playmaker has scheduled an official visit to USC in early June, with others to LSU, SMU and Texas A&M pending. With track speed and elite on-field production, Feaster remains one of the most coveted wideouts in the country.

