Shadarius Toodle, a four-star linebacker from Cottage Hill Christian Academy in Mobile, Alabama, has Auburn fans on edge after scheduling six official visits. Despite his commitment to the Tigers on July 27, 2024, Toodle is exploring powerhouse programs, including Georgia and Florida, fueling speculation about a potential flip.

His recruiting tour begins on Tuesday at North Carolina under Bill Belichick. From there, he heads to Florida on Mar. 11, Georgia on Mar. 16, Baylor on Mar. 22, Auburn on Mar. 29, and wraps up with Michigan on Apr. 12. Later, another round of visits will include Georgia on May 16, Michigan on May 30, Florida on June 6, Auburn on June 13, and Baylor on June 20.

Despite remaining committed to Auburn, Toodle’s continued engagement with rival programs has sparked intense debate. Fans took to social media to voice their thoughts, with one tweeting:

“Yeah he gone.”

Another tweeted:

“I wonder what he says to people when he leaves a place?”

"Is Auburn and their prostate cancer coach cooked?" A fan tweeted.

"What kind of commitment was it if he is already looking to leave?" Another tweeted.

"GO BLUE - MICHIGAN IS YOUR NEW HOME!" A fan tweeted.

The linebacker is widely regarded as a defensive force. As a junior, he tallied over 150 tackles, solidifying his status among the nation’s elite. According to 247Sports, he ranks No. 100 nationally and No. 8 in Alabama at his position.

On3 ranks him as the No. 6 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 7 overall prospect in Alabama. Toodle addressed the situation.

“All these schools have kept in contact with me. And they’ve all came down to visit me — some in-house and some at school — even some of coaches came to my games,” Toodle said, via On3. “They all stayed in touch with me throughout my commitment to Auburn, which was very important. And I just want to be absolutely certain when choosing college for the next 3 to 4 years.”

Auburn fights to keep 4-Star LB Shadarius Toodle as Georgia and Florida push for a flip

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze faces a tough battle to keep four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle in the Tigers' 2026 class. With powerhouse programs like Georgia and Florida pursuing Toodle, Auburn's grip on one of its top commitments is being tested.

Georgia, led by Kirby Smart, has built a reputation for producing elite linebackers. The Bulldogs consistently bring in top-tier talent at the position and aren’t just looking to add Toodle—they’re aiming to take him from Auburn. With Georgia's history of stacking linebacker recruits, Hugh Freeze faces an uphill fight.

Auburn, however, isn’t backing down. The Tigers remain confident in their 2026 class, which includes several top prospects. Five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys, ranked No. 4 nationally, has Auburn in his final 12 but leans toward Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Alabama.

Four-star running back Derrek Cooper, ranked No. 28, is considering Auburn, Georgia and Miami. Auburn is also in prime position to land in-state standouts like wide receiver Cederian Morgan (No. 2 WR) and edge rusher Anthony Jones (No. 4 edge). Three-star lineman Edward Baker also has Auburn among his top choices.

