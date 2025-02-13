“YOO LMAO”: Gilbert Arenas’ daughter Hamiley hypes brother Alijah Arenas’ impressive 63-point production vs. Sylmar

USC commit Alijah Arenas continues to display his scoring prowess for Chatsworth High School. With just a few games left to play for his school, it seems like Arenas is leaving it all out on the court. The 6-foot-5 guard led his team to a dominating 115-53 win against Slymar, scoring 63 points, on Wednesday.

Arenas seemed unstoppable as his shots fell from seemingly everywhere, and he didn't seem to miss. In the highlights uploaded on Instagram by the basketball page Ballislife, he was seen dominating the paint and scoring 3-pointers with ease. Alijah's sister, Hamiley Arenas, was hyped with her brother's performance and took to Instagram to re-share the post:

“YOO LMAO”: Gilbert Arenas’ daughter Hamiley hypes brother Alijah Arenas’ impressive 63 points production vs. Sylmar (Image: IG/hamileyarenas0)

"YOOOOO LMAOAOA WHAT TYPE OF SHIIIII," Hamiley Arenas captioned the picture.

Alijah Arenas has been in hot form and has led his team to a 19-7 overall and 8-1 in the West Valley League. Furthermore, Chatsworth is on a seven-game winning streak that started on Jan. 29 against Birmingham.

Since then, the team has defeated Granada Hills Charter, Taft twice, El Camino Real, Cleveland and Sylmar. Arenas also scored 30 points in his last game against the Cavaliers, a 71-44 win, on Sunday.

Furthermore, Arenas has been crucial for Chatsworth, having played 81 games in three seasons. He's averaging 31.6 points, 2.9 assists, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game for the Chancellors.

This season, Arenas has played 19 games and averaging 30.9 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.2 spg and 0.8 bpg. His best scoring show was last season where he played 35 games and scored 33.0 points, grabbed 8.6 rebounds, dished out 2.9 assists, stole the ball 1.3 times and had 0.8 blocks per contest.

Alijah Arenas elated with his sister's first D1 offer

The Arenas family is famous for basketball. Alijah Arenas' sister, Hamiley Arenas, is excelling at Notre Dame. The Class of 2028 recruit received her first offer from the University of Wisconsin and posted about it on Instagram:

"After a great conversation with Head Coach Marisa Moseley, I am blessed to say I have received an offer from the University of Wisconsin, Thank you for believing me!!♥️🤍," she captioned the post.

As a proud brother, the USC commit re-shared it on his Instagram story with fire emojis:

Alijah Arenas reacts to Hamiley Areans receiving first D1 offer (Image: alijah0arenas)

"@hamileyarenas0 first offer," he captioned his story.

Arenas, set to play for Eric Musselman's team next season, will be joined by Jerry Easter and Elzie Harrington.

