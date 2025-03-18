"You get labeled as someone who's chasing money": USC QB Walker Lyons' brother Ryder Lyons makes an honest admission about NIL as a high school player

Ryder Lyons, a five-star quarterback from Folsom, California, and the younger brother of USC tight end Walker Lyons, addressed the complexities of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals in high school football.

With top-tier programs like USC, Oregon, Michigan and BYU competing for his commitment, NIL has become a significant factor in his recruitment.

Despite NIL being well established in college athletics and revenue-sharing discussions gaining traction, discussing financial opportunities still carries a stigma. Speaking with On3, Ryder candidly acknowledged this challenge.

"If you do, you get labeled as someone who is chasing money," he said. "The thing is, 99% of the world, if you offered them $150,000 more to take a job, most people are taking it. But people don’t want to talk about it because you get bashed online, bashed on social media."

Rather than shying away from the topic, Ryder openly embraces the financial aspect of recruitment. He views NIL investments as a reflection of a program’s belief in him.

"The whole thing for me about the NIL space is how much they believe in you," Ryder added. "They are going to invest all this money in you, then they trust you. It’s like, ‘I believe in you. You’re our guy.’ That’s the biggest thing for me."

Ryder Lyons intends to make his college decision this summer. He plans to take an LDS mission before enrolling, much like his brother Walker, who committed to USC, completed his mission, and joined the Trojans in 2024.

Ryder Lyons praises Lincoln Riley’s quarterback development as USC pushes for his commitment

Five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons is still weighing his options, with USC, Oregon, and BYU emerging as his top choices. However, his admiration for USC coach Lincoln Riley’s track record with quarterbacks is undeniable.

During a conversation with On3, Lyons highlighted why Riley stands out.

“Coach Riley, three first picks in the NFL Draft, three Heisman (Trophy winners), it’s very familiar. My brother goes there, they’ve been recruiting me for a while, so I don’t think there’s any quarterback coach in the country, to be honest,” he said. “Coach Riley knows what he’s doing.”

Riley’s success backs up Lyons' confidence. He became the first college coach in the common draft era to develop three No. 1 overall picks — Caleb Williams (2024), Baker Mayfield (2018) and Kyler Murray (2019) — all of whom also won the Heisman Trophy.

USC is off to a terrific start, ranking top in recruiting and on track to have the No. 1 class in 2026. Lyons, the No. 10 overall pick and No. 4 quarterback prospect, is now the team's primary focus. His decision marks a significant turning point in the recruitment process and will have an impact on the remaining players.

