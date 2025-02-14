"Your pops would be proud of you": Fans react to training clip of late NFL wide receiver Chris Henry's son Chris Henry Jr.

Chris Henry Jr., the son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, continues to carry on his father’s legacy with unwavering dedication. On Wednesday, the five-star recruit posted a practice video that showcases his speed and endurance as he pushes himself on the treadmill.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans flooded the comments with praise, drawing comparisons to his late father’s athleticism.

"Your pops would be proud of you my guy. Keep grinding," a fan wrote.

“Awesome man! Keep grinding bro,” another added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is how others reacted:

"Keep working young man!! Always was a fan of your dad, his talents were as close to Randy moss as I’ve ever seen," a fan quipped.

"What’s the point of this contraption on the treadmill," another quipped.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Can't wait for you to shine at TOSU. Where the brand and your name will always be in the spotlight," a fan remarked.

Henry, the top-ranked recruit in ESPN’s Class of 2026, is a 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver committed to Ohio State. Before transferring to Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, he made a name for himself in Ohio, excelling at West Clermont and Withrow High School.

Ad

His sophomore season at Withrow was particularly impressive, as he set a school record with 1,127 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023. However, his junior season at Mater Dei was cut short due to a knee injury.

Despite his commitment to Ohio State in July 2023, other top programs, including Oregon, remain in pursuit. The Ducks have been actively trying to flip his commitment, especially following the departure of former Buckeyes offensive coordinator Chip Kelly to the NFL.

Ad

Chris Henry Jr. weighs options as Colorado extends offer amid growing interest

Class of 2026 wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., a five-star recruit and Ohio State commit, announced last week that he has received an offer from the Colorado Buffaloes. He is ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 5 overall prospect in the 2026 class by the 247Sports composite rankings.

Ad

Henry played his junior season at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. Despite committing to Ohio State in July 2023, he has remained open to other programs, recently visiting Oregon and USC.

Henry attended Oregon’s Junior Day, where he connected with Ducks coach Dan Lanning and wide receivers coach Junior Adams.

“My interest in Oregon is definitely up there. I would put them right behind Ohio State,” Henry said.

Ad

During his visit, he was reassured of Oregon’s determination to recruit him.

“When I was up there, I got to talk to Coach Lanning, Coach Adams, and Coach (Will) Stein,” Henry said. "Their message to me was that I’m a priority for them and that they’re not going to give up.”

Since his commitment, Chris Henry has taken visits to Penn State (Sept. 2, 2023), Oregon (Nov. 9) and USC (Nov. 16).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place