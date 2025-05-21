Zakiyah Johnson earns 'Most Likely to Break Dress Code' title in Sacred Hearts' senior superlatives: “Rules are meant to be broken” 

The LSU Tigers signee, ZaKiyah Johnson, concluded a stellar high school basketball career at the Sacred Heart Academy in Shelbyville, KY. The No. 11 recruit in the Class of 2025 according to On3's Industry Rankings, featured in her school's senior superlatives with an interesting title.

Ad

The official Instagram page of the Sacred Heart Academy shared a carousel of images with each student being given a superlative on Tuesday:

"The moment you've all been waiting for...Senior Superlatives! 👏," the post was captioned.

Ad

Trending

ZaKiyah Johnson was given the title of "most likely to break the dress code."

"Rules are meant to be broken," her quote read.

The 6-foot-0 shooting guard also commented on the post:

Zakiya Johnson earns 'Most Likely to Break Dress Code' title in Sacred Hearts' senior superlatives: “Rules are meant to be broken”

"i think my heels were too high for the graduation limit 🫢," she commented.

Ad

ZaKiyah Johnson played for four seasons at the Valkyries. In 149 games, she averaged 20.1 points, 3.7 assists, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and one block per game. In her freshman season, she played 37 games and averaged 17.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.9 spg and 1.0 bpg.

She improved her scoring average in her sophomore season, scoring 22.4 ppg, grabbing 8.2 rpg, dishing out 3.6 apg, stealing the ball twice and recording 1.1 bpg in 38 contests, marking the best season of her high school basketball career.

Ad

She played 37 games in her junior year and posted averages of 18.9 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.1 spg and 0.8 bpg.

Last season, she led the Valkyries to a 35-3 overall record and an unbeaten 3-0 record in the Kentucky Section District 27 Basketball League, where they finished first.

Furthermore, in the 2025 KHSAA High School Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets (Kentucky), the team defeated Johnson Central, Cooper, Danville Christian Academy and George Rogers Clark to lift the title.

Ad

"I want to be the greatest to come out of Kentucky," ZaKiyah Johnson on the legacy she wants to create

In an interview with sports anchor Mason Horodyski on X (formerly Twitter) in December, Johnson talked about the legacy she wants to leave behind as she starts her collegiate career next season.

Ad

"I want to be the greatest to come out of Kentucky. I want to go to the league, I want all the little girls to grow up and say, I want to be like ZaKiyah," said Johnson.

Expand Tweet

ZaKiyah Johnson will be accompanied by Grace Knox, Divine Bourrage and Bella Hines next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More