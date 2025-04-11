Nikola Jokic, Derrick Rose and 4 other NBA MVP's who have played at the Nike Hoop Summit

The Nike Hoop Summit will feature the best high school hoopers from the United States taking on the best the World has to offer. The annual showdown has gone on since 1995 and will happen again in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday.

The Nike Hoop Summit has featured many notable alumni who now play in the NBA. These include Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Anthony Davis, Zion Williamson, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and more. Six of them have gone on to become MVPs.

Six Nike Hoop Summit players who became NBA MVPs

Kevin Garnett (USA)

In the first-ever Nike Hoops Summit game in 1995, Kevin Garnett came in with a ton of buzz as possibly the first high school star to transition directly to the NBA. In the game, he proved why, getting a Team USA record nine blocks in a single game. He became an NBA MVP with the Minnesota Timberwolves before becoming an NBA champion with the Boston Celtics.

Dirk Nowitzki (World, Germany)

In 1998, this skinny German boy named Dirk Nowitzki surprised many with 33 points, 14 rebounds and three steals for Team World. Thanks to that German player Team World beat Team USA that year, 104–99. He went on to become an NBA MVP and champion for the Dallas Mavericks.

Kevin Durant (USA)

Kevin Durant played in the 2006 edition of the Nike Hoop Summit and helped Team USA win. One year later, Seattle Super Sonics picked him No. 2 in the 2007 NBA draft. He eventually won MVP and NBA championship honors with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors respectively.

Derrick Rose (USA)

Derrick Rose was one of the biggest "What If?" questions in the NBA as injuries plagued his career. Before that, however, he was a kid from Chicago who played for Team USA in the 2007 edition of the Nike Hoop Summit, helping Team USA to another big victory.

Joel Embiid (World, France/ Cameroon)

In 2013, Team World defeated Team USA, 112–98. It featured Germany's Dennis Schröder and the Dominican Republic's Karl Anthony Towns. However, the man who became the NBA MVP in that roster is Joel Embiid.

Nikola Jokic (World, Serbia)

Nikola Jokic has proven to be one of the greatest NBA players of all time, and he is also one of the frontrunners to win this season's MVP award. A multi-time MVP, the Joker played in the game's 2014 edition, which Team USA won, but this loss did not slow him down.

