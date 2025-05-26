Nneka Ogwumike high school stats: Looking back at the early career of the record-setting Seattle Storm star

Seattle Storm power forward Nneka Ogwumike has been dominant in the WNBA, especially in grabbing boards. The former Stanford star made history after becoming only the 11th player in WNBA history to grab 3,000 career rebounds. This raises the question: How good was she in high school?

Ad

Before she went to Stanford, Nneka Ogwumike went to Cy-Fair in Cypress, Texas. And she averaged 16.8 points, 1.8 assists, eight rebounds, 2.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game for her high school team.

In addition, she was also named the Gatorade National Player of the Year for 2008 and the MaxPreps National Player of the Year for 2008. That same year, Nneka Ogwumike was also named a McDonald's All-American. She also led her school to the 5A State Championship during her senior season.

Ad

Trending

Also during her senior year, she participated in the WBCA High School All-America Game, where she was named the MVP after getting 17 points and six rebounds. She ended her high school career as one of the best female high school players from the Class of 2008.

After her senior year, she played at Stanford for four years, leading the school to the Final Four all four years of her time there. She then finally headed to the WNBA draft in 2012, where she became the first draft pick by the LA Sparks. Nneka Ogwumike played there until 2023, while also playing for various European teams during the offseason, before she headed to the Seattle Storm.

Ad

Nneka Ogwumike handed Aaliyah Chavez her Gatorade National Player of the Year Award

When it was revealed that No. 1-ranked 2025 prospect Aaliyah Chavez, who won the Gatorade National Player of the Year Award, it was fellow Texas high school basketball legend Nneka Ogwumike who handed her the award. The Seattle Storm star flew all the way to Lubbock to surprise Chavez in her school, Monterey.

Ad

"I've always been described as a player that doesn't have any mustard on her hot dog and then Aaliyah has a lot of mustard on her hot dog," She told Sports Illustrated in March, after Chavez received the award. "So I will say that about how she plays, it's a lot of fun to watch."

Like Ogwumike, Chavez has joined the likes of JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers, Kiki Rice, Breanna Stewart, and Candace Parker as winners of the prestigious award, which recognizes the best basketball player that year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More