Revisiting 5 major NFL Draft picks from St. Thomas Aquinas following Mason Taylor's first round pick by New York Jets

With 37 alumni drafted since 1983, St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) is one of the nation's biggest NFL pipelines. The latest to join this prestigious group is No. 42 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, Mason Taylor.

Below, we revisit five of the biggest NFL Drafts to ever come out of St. Thomas Aquinas.

Five major NFL Draft picks from St. Thomas Aquinas following Mason Taylor's first round pick by New York Jets

#5 Giovani Bernard

Coming out of St. Thomas Aquinas, Bernard was ranked the No. 12 running back nationally by Rivals.com. He was also the No. 2 running back in Florida, per the Orlando Sentinel. Before he was picked by the Cincinnati Bengals in round two of the 2013 NFL Draft, Bernard played college football at North Carolina.

He redshirted his first season at Chapel Hill after tearing his ACL on the third day of his freshman practice. However he ended his junior season with 1,200 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. He had 490 yards of reception and five touchdowns.

#4 Phillip Dorsett

Apart from playing as a wideout at St. Thomas Aquinas, Dorsett also ran tracks. He won the Florida 5A football championship with the school as a senior, catching 35 passes for 806 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Dorsett went on to be a standout receiver for the Miami Hurricanes, where he had a breakout sophomore season. After an injury ended his junior season abruptly, he returned for his senior year to record 36 receptions for 871 yards and 10 scores. He was drafted the 29th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

#3 Lamarcus Joyner

Joyner joined St. Thomas Aquinas on a transfer from Southwest Miami High School ahead of his senior year. He was named the National Defensive Player of the Year by USA Today before going to college at Florida State.

The cornerback made an instant impact with the Seminole, recording 23 total tackles and an interception. Starting at safety in his sophomore season, he recorded 54 tackles. He declared for the draft in 2014 after a junior season that saw him record 69 tackles and become a Jim Thorpe Award finalist.

Joyner was drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

#2 Joey Bosa

Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa played basketball alongside football at St. Thomas Aquinas. He would go on to become a No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft but not before having a standout college career at Ohio State. The son of former NFL defensive end John Bosa is from a family with a steep NFL legacy.

He was named an Unanimous First-Team All-American as a sophomore following 55 tackles and 13.5 sacks in 2014. Bosa declared for the draft after his junior season, when he recorded five sacks and 47 total tackles.

#1 Nick Bosa

Nick is Joey's younger brother who also impacted on the defensive side of play at St. Thomas Aquinas before heading out to become a pro. He was a five-star prospect out of high school and followed in his brother's footsteps to play college football at Ohio State.

Nick was a starter in his college freshman season, playing all 13 games for the Buckeyes and recording 29 tackles, including seven tackles for loss and five sacks.

He completed 32 tackles as a sophomore and led the Buckeyes with seven sacks, getting named unanimous First-Team All-Big Ten as a result. He was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, joining his dad and brother as first-round draft picks.

