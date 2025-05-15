Shedeur Sanders, Quinn Ewers, and 3 top quarterbacks from the 2021 high school football class

The 2021 high school football class was filled with great talents at quarterback, with names like Quinn Ewers and Shedeur Sanders coming to mind. Many from the class made their mark in college football, with Caleb Williams bagging the Heisman Trophy in 2022.

Following their respective industrious college careers, many from the class have found their way to the NFL. Below is our list of the top quarterbacks from the 2021 high school football class:

5. Shedeur Sanders

Sanders’ long wait at the 2025 NFL draft may have doused some of his hype coming out of college. However, he has immense talent in his arsenal as a quarterback. A product of Trinity Christian School (Cedar Hill, Texas), where he was coached by his dad, Deion Sanders. Shedeur was a four-star prospect out of high school.

He made his mark in college at Jackson State and Colorado under his dad's tutelage. The Cleveland Browns will be his first stop without his dad on the coaching staff.

4. J.J. McCarthy

McCarthy transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, ahead of his senior high school season in 2020. He was the No. 9 quarterback in the 2021 high school football class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

He became a pillar in Jim Harbaugh's Michigan team that won three consecutive Big Ten championships and the national championship in 2023. He declared for the draft following the Wolverines’ national championship triumph and was the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

3. Jalen Milroe

Milroe was a standout quarterback at Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas. Before his successful college career at Alabama, he displayed his ability as a high school prospect at Tompkins, with 2,689 passing yards and 29 touchdowns in his junior season.

He finished his high school career at Tompkins with 3,825 passing yards, 559 rushing yards and 53 total touchdowns. He was the No. 12 quarterback in the 2021 high school football class, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

2. Quinn Ewers

Ewers was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 high school football class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. A product of Carroll Senior High School in West Lake, Texas, his recruitment was a two-way battle between Ohio State and Texas.

After initially committing to Texas, he flipped to Ohio State, where he played his college freshman season.

He transferred back to Texas ahead of his sophomore season, where he was made the starting quarterback. He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins with the 231st pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

1. Caleb Williams

Williams attended Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C. He was named Washington, D.C. Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a sophomore. He then came to the attention of Lincoln Riley, then head coach of Oklahoma and renowned for developing quarterbacks.

He was ranked the No. 2 quarterback in the 2021 high school class, just a place behind Ewers on the On3 Industry Ranking. Williams got into the draft following his junior season playing for Riley’s USC Trojans. He was the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

