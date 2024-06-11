"They are back in the picture now" - 5-star WR Dakorien Moore hints at possibly recommitting to LSU after official visit

Dakorien Moore’s importance as a wide receiver prospect in the 2025 class has been widely demonstrated in the past few weeks. It all started with the news of his decommitment from the LSU Tigers on May 16. This move has made his recruitment process perhaps the most monitored in his class, with speculations becoming rife on where he might end up signing.

After the initial setback of his decommitment, the Tigers may be back ahead in the race to sign Moore following his visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend. Moore, in an exclusive with On3’s Billy Embody, gave the impression that LSU may have regained the upper hand.

“They are back in the picture now. After the visit, they showed me a lot,” Moore said.

Exploring Dakorien Moore's recruitment trail

In the weeks since his decommitment from LSU, Dakorien Moore has officially visited Ohio State. The Buckeyes, who are reputed to recruit and produce the best receivers in the country, made quite an impression on Moore and his family. His mother had even considered Ohio State as the school “to beat” in her son’s recruitment. She told 247Sports’ Mike Roach:

“They will be very tough to beat in my eyes because they are just on another level in every way.”

It is not surprising to see top programs like Ohio State and LSU pitch so strongly to Moore. He is the top-ranked wide receiver in the country and ranks among the top five nationally in his class.

The five-star receiver is from Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas. He stands at 5-ft-11 and is 175 pounds per 247Sports. With such an athletic build, Moore offers the kind of mobility on offense that will delight any football coach. Speed is what you’d expect from a multi-sport profile like his.

The top receiver prospect is also a track athlete, representing his school in 100m and 200m races, as well as 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Moore, who is also Texas’ No. 1 prospect, impressed as a freshman with 15 receptions for 366 yards and five touchdowns. He raised the numbers in his sophomore season, finishing with 44 receptions for 764 yards and six touchdowns.

Moore also helped his team emerge as the Texas 6A D-I state champions. He repeated the feat with the Panthers as a junior, catching 71 passes for 1523 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Dakorien Moore has two more visits coming up in June. He is scheduled to visit Texas on Jun. 14 and Oregon the weekend after that.