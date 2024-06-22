Top 3 landing spots for 2026 class QB Jaden O'Neal ft. Oklahoma

Jaden O'Neal, a highly regarded four-star quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class, has captured the interest of top college football programs nationwide. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 200 pounds, O'Neal hails from Narbonne High School in Harbor City, California. He is ranked as the sixth-best quarterback in his class by 247Sports Composite and the No. 91 player nationally in the Top247 rankings.

His performance earned him the title of Alpha Dog at the Under Armour Next Camp in Southern California. Recently, O'Neal announced his commitment date, set for Monday, June 24, during the "College Football Recruiting Show" on the 247Sports YouTube Channel at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. (CT)/2 p.m. (PT).

Top 3 landing spots for QB Jaden O'Neal

#3 Miami

The Miami Hurricanes stand in the firing line to win Jaden O'Neal's agreement. Coach Mario Cristobal tendered an invitation to O'Neal in 2023, causing the latter to stay longer.

O'Neal has praised Miami's winning culture and the strong recruiting efforts of Cristobal, particularly in securing top linemen, which is crucial for a quarterback's protection.

"I like the winning culture and tradition at Miami. They have a great staff too and coach (Mario) Cristobal is a great recruiter and does a great job recruiting linemen. As a quarterback, that's a big deal because of course you want that protection. I like the campus and overall environment there a lot," he told 247Sports.

#2 Ohio State

Ohio State has also made a strong impression on O'Neal. During a visit to Columbus, he worked with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, resulting in a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes. O'Neal was thrilled by the opportunity to be coached by Kelly, recognizing the program's high standards and tradition of excellence.

"Definitely the legend Chip Kelly — a great opportunity to get coached by him,” O’Neal told On3's Lettermen Row. "So it’s definitely a big-time coach and big-time program,"

The offer from Ohio State was particularly meaningful to Jaden O'Neal because of the program's selective nature when offering quarterbacks.

"I mean, it’s definitely exciting for my family and I,” O’Neal said. “It’s definitely a blessing. They have a great tradition over here. Great expectations and [a] great standard. The standard is set."

#1 Oklahoma

The University of Oklahoma has emerged as a leading contender for Jaden O'Neal's commitment. The Sooners have been proactive in securing his interest, visiting him shortly after his standout MVP performance at the Prep Redzone Stock Up Showcase.

Oklahoma has two players committed to the 2026 recruiting class, running back Jonathan Hatton and tight end Ryder Mix. Landing O'Neal would be a significant boost for the Sooners' recruiting efforts.

O'Neal has expressed admiration for the balance between football and academics at Oklahoma, emphasizing the strong culture and the genuine care the coaches show for their players.

"I like the balance of football and academics at Oklahoma. The culture is strong and the coaches treat the players great and really care about them as more than just football players. They're very authentic that way and I've built a great relationship with not just one or two coaches but several including coach Venables," he told 247Sports.

Jaden O'Neal excelled at several offseason events, including the Elite 11 Regional in Los Angeles, where he demonstrated his skills as a pure thrower. It will be interesting to see the final landing spot for the top signal-caller.