DeSean Jackson is one of the greatest players in Philadelphia Eagles history. Playing for eight seasons over two stints, he established himself as a very versatile scoring threat, whether it be catching passes from 60 yards or returning booming punts down the length of the field.

But his first stint in midnight green did not end well, as he clashed with Chip Kelly throughout the 2013 season. In a preview clip for a future episode on his podcast The 25/10 Show with former teammate LeSean McCoy, Jackson pointed to the head coach's racism as a major factor in why he was released despite the best performance of his career

In particular, he referred to the allegations of being associated with gangs:

"I didn't really understand the picture they painted on me and sitting back now it was like, 'Bro you really released me for allegations bro. And like that was a coward ass move bro. Like that was really like you were scared of a powerful young black man that you couldn't really relate to.'

"I really couldn't even look my own mother in our face during this time. I think that affected me my whole career bro. It's always affected me and still to this day... Yeah, I grew up and hung with certain individuals, but does that make me a bad person?"

