Top 5 college basketball teams with best recruiting classes in 2024 ft. Nate Oats’ Alabama

In the two months since the college basketball season ended, highly-coveted recruits have sealed their spots in teams and the future is taking shape. Basketball powerhouses like Duke and Alabama are always in the thick of things, but programs like Rutgers, Arizona State, and Missouri have been making noise recently on the recruiting trail.

Let's take a look at the top five college basketball recruiting classes in 2024:

5 best college basketball recruiting classes in 2024

#5, Missouri Tigers

The Missouri Tigers are looking to become one of the SEC's premiere basketball programs under head coach Dennis Gates. In his tenure, he's guided Missouri to the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament this past season.

With the addition of 6-foot-6 small forward Annor Boateng (out of Little Rock Central High, Little Rock, Arkansas) and 7-foot center Peyton Marshall (from Overtime Elite, Atlanta, Georgia), the Tigers may make their goals a reality.

#4, Arizona State

Bobby Hurley Jr. is one of college basketball's hottest coaches at the Arizona State Sun Devils. Arizona State is set to receive Jayden Quaintance from Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, North Carolina) a talented 6-foot-9, 230-pound center.

Vermont Academy's (Saxtons River, Vermont) Joson Sanon, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, will look to drain crucial buckets from downtown. Finally, Amier Ali from in-state Canyon International Academy (Queen Creek, Arizona) will fill out the small forward slot with his 6-foot-8 frame.

#3, Rutgers

Rutgers will benefit from the addition of Ace Bailey from McEachern High School (Powder, Springs, GA), and Dylan Harper from Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, NJ). The Scarlet Knights will seek to make a deep run in the Big 10 Championships and the eventual NCAA Men's Tournament.

#2, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide HC Nate Oats has pulled off a stunner in this year's recruiting cycle. With the majority of his team intact from last season's run, combining them with the additions of Prolific Prep's (Napa, California) Derrion Reid and Aiden Sherrell is huge for the Crimson Tide. Seemingly everyone on the roster can play every position.

#1, Duke

The Duke Blue Devils were hot on the recruiting trail this year, looking to fill some noticeable voids. They signed the consensus No. 1 high school player in the nation, Cooper Flagg, from Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL), and Khaman Maluach from the NBA Academy Africa (South Africa).