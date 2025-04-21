A celebrated player and a five-star recruit in high school, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson continues to prove his mettle in the college football circuit. At the 2025 NFL Combine, which is an opportunity for NFL recruits to gauge athletes' skills and merits, Henderson secured top ranks.

Born on Oct. 22, 2002, Henderson is a product of Hopewell High School, Virginia. As a high school recruit, he was ranked No.1 in Virginia and as a running back in the Class of 2021. Nationally, he held the No. 19 rank, per On3.

At Hopewell, TreVeyon Henderson played receiver and defensive back in his freshman and sophomore years, until he received the position of running back.

In his freshman year, Henderson played 15 games, scoring 36 receiving touchdowns and 2.4 Y/G. He upped his game in his sophomore year with 177 receiving touchdowns, 312 rushes and 54.9 Y/G in 11 games.

In his junior year, he registered 2,424 rushes, 283 receiving touchdowns and 180 Y/G. He couldn't play football in his senior year, owing to COVID-19, per MaxPreps.

TreVeyon Henderson's high school achievements

As for Henderson's high school achievements, he won 11 MaxPreps titles. Three of the 11 were Offensive Player of the Game, six among them were Overall Player of the Game titles, and the remaining two belonged to the Special Team Player of the Game title.

He led Hopewell High to win the state championship in 2019 and that very year won the 2019 Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year.

MaxPreps' football editor, Zack Poff, posted regarding the same:

"Back in 2019, TreVeyon Henderson led the Hopewell to a Class 3 state title during his junior season. He finished with 20 carries for 224 yards and three TDs to go with 29 yards receiving and another score in a 35-7 win over Lord Botetourt."

On March 27, 2020, he committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“Where I’m from, a lot of people don’t get to leave,” Henderson said in his X announcement. “And walking away is hard to do. So I ran. I ran from trouble. Every challenge I saw, I ran through. The next challenge is the one I’m not running from. I’m running to," stated TreVeyon Henderson.

At Ohio State, he majored in Finance. In his college football career for the Buckeyes, he has played 47 games with 42 touchdowns and made 590 attempts for rushing over 3,761 yards. Moreover, he completed 77 receptions for 853 yards and six touchdowns.

The 2025 NFL draft season will kick off on April 24, spanning over three days.

