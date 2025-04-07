TreVeyon Henderson NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Ohio State RB

TreVeyon Henderson is one of the top running back prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. He turned in a solid four-year college football career with the Ohio State Buckeyes and followed it up with a strong showing at the Combine this year. This has him potentially in line to be a Day 2 pick.

He exceeded 1,100 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns in three of his four seasons with the Buckeyes, despite often playing in a shared backfield. He was extremely efficient in his final year by averaging more than 7 yards per carry and creating a dominant tandem with Quinshon Judkins, another excellent draft prospect.

Henderson showed off his explosive upside during the 2025 NFL Combine by ranking among the top players in his position for the running and jumping drills. This includes a solid 4.43 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

All of this has helped TreVeyon Henderson profile as a potential workhorse in the NFL with plenty of upside to be an immediate difference-maker. His best fit is with a team that needs a potential starter at running back, or at least one who could theoretically lead a backfield committee.

TreVeyon Henderson's potential landing spot in 2025 NFL Draft

TreVeyon Henderson

The Dallas Cowboys would be an ideal landing spot for TreVeyon Henderson in the 2025 NFL Draft this year. They have been unable to find a reliable starter ever since Ezekiel Elliott's decline in form, so taking a shot on another Ohio State Buckeyes star makes sense for them.

The Cowboys moved on from Rico Dowdle during the free agency period, creating a need at their running back position. They recently added Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, who have both been inconsistent during their careers. Adding Henderson to the mix should significantly improve their offensive situation in the short-term, while also potentially landing them their long-term starter.

It's unlikely that they would select him with their 12th overall pick in the first round, but he could be one of the targets on Day 2. This would also allow them to skip the position in the first round and target an impact player in a different position of need, such as a wide receiver.

Some mock drafts have suggested that the Cowboys will be targeting a star running back, such as Ashton Jeanty, with their first round pick. They could instead pick Henderson in a later round and give them more overall flexibility on draft day.

