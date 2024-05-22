WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal’s electrifying basketball skills from his high school days resurface the internet

Many know Shaquille O’Neal as the NBA sensation who ruled the league for almost two decades. Fans also remember him as a key contributor for the LSU Tigers. However, not many can recollect who “Shaq” was or how good he was in high school.

A video containing clips from his high school days has surfaced online, providing clues into what kind of player he was at that point in his career.

High school prodigy Shaq can be seen scoring from slam dunks and free throws. It also features an interview in which he spoke of his experience playing on his high school basketball team. The video provides a rare insight into Shaq’s development and the early stages of his champion mentality that defined him in later years.

Where did Shaquille O’Neal play high school basketball?

Shaquille O’Neal’s basketball career can be traced to his high school days at Robert G. Cole High School in San Antonio, Texas. Shaq’s family settled in San Antonio after they’d lived in Germany for a while. Joining the high school basketball team at 16, Shaq measured 6-ft-10 in height, giving him a commanding presence on the court.

In the course of two years, Shaq inspired his high school team to a 68-1 record, winning the state championship in his senior year. He set a record of 791 rebounds in a season in 1989, which he continues to hold. Having conquered high school basketball, Shaq went on to enroll at LSU where he spent three seasons between 1989 and 1992.

Shaq continued to make a name for himself at LSU, where he was a two-time All-American. He also won the SEC Player of the Year Award twice, winning the Adolph Rupp Trophy as NCAA men’s basketball player of the year in 1991. Among other honors, he was named by the Associated Press and UPI as college player of the year.

Despite leaving college early to play in the NBA, he would return to earn his bachelor’s degree in general studies in 2000. Shaq is a bonafide Tigers legend and was duly inducted into the LSU Hall of Fame. A statue of him exists around the Tigers basketball practice facility.

He was the first overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. He is now a TV personality and entrepreneur and enjoys a large social media presence.

