When Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders was trained by 7x Super Bowl winner Tom Brady in high school

A lot of fans breathed a sigh of relief when Shedeur Sanders got picked in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders’ fifth-round selection was a far cry from most projections that predicted him going behind only Cam Ward in quarterback position.

However, he remarkably kept it cool all through the disappointing delay; a hallmark of impeccable character developed through years of tutelage under his father, Deion Sanders aka Coach Prime. He has also learned from other legendary figures like seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, who knows a little something about going beyond the fifth round in the draft.

That's right! Sanders actually trained with Brady when he was in high school. This was back in June of 2020 when Brady still played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Sanders was a four-star prospect as a senior in Trinity Christian High School in Cedar Hill, Texas.

The two linked up at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Florida, where Brady usually held workouts with his teammates. The one-on-one workout was an important moment for both Sanders and Coach Prime.

The new Cleveland Browns pick had posted pictures of the encounter on his X (formerly Twitter) page at the time. He had captioned the pics:

“Learning from the 🐐 soaking up all the knowledge💯”

Shedeur Sanders' X post from June 2020

Coach Prime, then the offensive coordinator at his son's high school, had also posted about the encounter on Instagram. He had written,

“@shedeursanders They’re things In Life even the father can’t teach the son but GOD always provides a way if there’s a will. @tombrady I thank u,appreciate & love the man,The father and the athlete u are. This is NEXT LEVEL TYPE OF STUFF. #Truth PROVERBS 22:6”

Shedeur Sanders’s reaction to getting selected by the Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders’s immediate reaction to getting selected by the Browns was caught in his brother, Shilo’s Twitch livestream. The former Colorado quarterback was seen wearing a Browns cap in the clip. He then broke into a dance after hearing his name called on TV.

In another video shared by the NFL on X he could be seen jumping into a pool in celebration.

Speaking on what impact the seventh-round pick might have on his pro career, he said,

“I’ve just got to prove and show what I’m capable of. But what fuels me is my purpose in life and understanding the route that we’re going to have to take.”

Sanders was the Browns’ second quarterback pick in the draft after picking Dillon Gabriel in the third round.

