Who is Ethan "Boobie" Feaster? All we know about 2027 WR with 43+ college offers

Ethan "Boobie" Feaster is a name you should get familiar with. From the look of it, scores of college football scouts are already familiar with him. With more than 43 college offers, that much is evident. So, what is it about this teenager that has scouts all over the country raving about him?

Feaster is a wide receiver for the DeSoto High School football team in DeSoto, Texas. The freshman stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 185 pounds. With a physique like that, Feaster has an incredible growth ceiling. And although it is still quite early in his recruitment, something about the teenager is endearing him already to top programs.

Is it something about his style of play? Feaster himself seems to have an idea, and he told On3:

"Coaches like that as a freshman, I am not scared to block. I block downfield for the running backs. They also like that I understand the game and schemes.”

What does Ethan "Boobie" Feaster’s recruitment look like so far?

An understanding of the game and these kinds of physical attributes is not a widespread combination among youngsters. While many possess the physique for the game quite early, the game IQ is something they develop with time. Ethan "Boobie" Feaster himself must know from his last visit to LSU that he has a great deal of room for improvement.

What’s more impressive about the freshman is that he knows the kind of player he wants to be. Not only that, he already has ideas where he can have the best chance to bloom, just as he needs to. He told On3:

“I like the offensive scheme and coach Hankton. I love coach Hankton. The type of receiver that he produces is the type of receiver that I believe I am.”

In addition to LSU, Feaster has offers from top programs like USC, Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, and Texas Tech. He shone as DeSoto went 16-0 in the 2023 state championship season and the two-sport athlete, who also runs track, finished the season with 634 yards and nine touchdowns.

Following the conclusion of the football season, he represented the school in the 4x100 and 4x200 events, going as far as the regionals. He returned to spring practice after and has his sight on the commencement of next season. How do you think Ethan "Boobie" Feaster will be ranked in his class?