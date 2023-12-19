NCAAF
  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Zion has eligibility left?": CFB fans gush over massive 6’8", 380 lbs high school beast who looks like Zion Williamson’s twin

"Zion has eligibility left?": CFB fans gush over massive 6’8", 380 lbs high school beast who looks like Zion Williamson’s twin

By Aman Sharma
Modified Dec 19, 2023 01:39 IST
High school beast who looks like Zion Williamson&rsquo;s twin
High school beast who looks like Zion Williamson’s twin

In the heart of Desoto, Texas, a high school football sensation is emerging who looks like Zion Williamson's twin, casting a colossal shadow over the gridiron.

Meet Byron Washington, an imposing 6'8", 380 lbs offensive lineman, already garnering attention and offers from football powerhouses such as Texas, TCU, Oregon and Arizona State.

The sheer magnitude of his physical presence has not only caught the eyes of college football scouts but has also sparked a frenzy among fans, drawing comparisons to basketball phenom Zion Williamson.

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟🏈
View Full Rankings

The buzz surrounding Washington is palpable, with enthusiasts taking to platforms like Reddit to express their amazement, playfully questioning if the formidable Zion himself has any eligibility left.

"Zion has eligibility left?" a fan wrote on Reddit.
Comment byu/WinnWonn from discussion inCFB

Here is how fans are expressing their reactions on Reddit:

Comment byu/WinnWonn from discussion inCFB
Comment byu/WinnWonn from discussion inCFB
Comment byu/WinnWonn from discussion inCFB
Comment byu/WinnWonn from discussion inCFB
Comment byu/WinnWonn from discussion inCFB
Comment byu/WinnWonn from discussion inCFB
Comment byu/WinnWonn from discussion inCFB
Comment byu/WinnWonn from discussion inCFB
Comment byu/WinnWonn from discussion inCFB
Comment byu/WinnWonn from discussion inCFB

Discipline and expectations: Carmelo Anthony's perspective on Zion Williamson

The comparison between Byron Washington and Zion Williamson not only sparks excitement but also opens a window into the challenges faced by young athletes burdened with enormous expectations.

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, speaking on his 7 PM in Brooklyn Podcast, provided valuable insights into the pressures Zion has endured since entering the league.

"I think from the beginning there was so much put on Zion, like thrown at him. You have to be the next - you are the logo, you are the next guy. We haven’t seen [anything] like this since ‘03."

Anthony's empathetic message to Zion resonates with the experiences of many young athletes entering the professional sports arena.

The balance between fulfilling expectations and maintaining personal well-being becomes a delicate act, with the added challenge of coping with injuries that inevitably arise in such high-stakes environments.

Anthony's advice to Zion revolves around the crucial element of discipline, stressing that longevity in a successful career requires a commitment to physical well-being and mental fortitude. He said:

"He needs to be disciplined … You [are] not gonna have that longevity that we are talking about if you don’t have that discipline … My message to Zion is discipline."

Byron Washington, the 6’8”, 380 lbs high school football beast, mirrors the challenges faced by prodigious talents like Zion Williamson.

As the world watches and speculates on the future trajectory of these young athletes, it is crucial to approach their stories with empathy, recognizing the delicate balance they must strike between fulfilling expectations and safeguarding their well-being.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...