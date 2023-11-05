"Ja Morant hit through the DM" - Gilbert Arenas drops ugly truth on dating in NBA & other professional sports

Gilbert Arenas revealed a dark truth about life in the NBA and other professional leagues while advising young rookies. He claimed that the majority of players are in polygamous relationships. Arenas believes the women in a professional athlete's life will always link up with other athletes, and there is nothing one can do about it.

While the statement can seem exaggerated and absurd, several NBA players have had multiple partners over the years, and the divorce rate among athletes has always been high. On his podcast, "Gil's Arena," he said:

"70% of y'all girlfriends gonna sleep with another NBA player while y'all dating, so get that over you. She was a life that you are the bottom end of it. Right, there's players on that team that you watched and admire, they watching and admire."

Gilbert Arenas says that just like rookies have watched other players while growing up, their female partners have, too. So once the NBA player introduces his significant other to his teammates and players around the league, the girlfriend or wife in question will link up with the players they admire, per Arenas.

Gilbert Arenas gave examples, suggesting that a random NBA rookie cannot stand up to someone like LeBron James or Steph Curry. He claims Ja Morant will send a direct message to the player's girlfriend, and the player will be helpless. He added:

"They had crushes on, they got crushes. If you is you, right? You know, there's a Curry in the league that she been watching, and LeBron in the league that she been watching, got Jayson Tatum, she got Ja Morant. You on the road. And Ja Morant hit through the DM. Trust me, brother. You gotta let it go."

While the picture that Gilbert Arenas is painting seems bleak, the reality might not be the case. Arenas is infamous for exaggerating and giving outlandish statements, so there might be a bit of hyperbole involved. There are several NBA stars in long-term and loving relationships, like Curry, James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and more.

Gilbert Arenas believes the LA Lakers are being delusional by over-relying on LeBron James

LeBron James with the LA Lakers

Gilbert Arenas was a guest on "The Ringer NBA Show" recently and talked about a plethora of topics such as his journey in the NBA, Jordan Poole's role in Washington, the LA Lakers and LeBron James and much more. The hosts believe that the Lakers are making a mistake by playing James heavy minutes this early in the season, and Arenas instantly agreed.

He went on to add that no matter how James is looking like in his 21st season, he is old and cannot be relied upon for the length of a season. Gilbert Arenas said:

"As a Laker fan, I think that the Lakers organization is delusional. We know how he's playing, but to go into free agency as 'LeBron’s the number one option' was the mistake that you’re making. You should say, ‘Alright,…LeBron is 38, 39. We need someone to come in as our first or second option, we need our Jayson Tatum, we need our Kyrie.' That should have been a big move for them.

"Knowing that ‘We do have LeBron James, but if you take him out of the equation, how good is the team.’ Because in the sense that you’re relying on a 38-39-year-old, you are delusional. I don’t care what he’s looking like, he’s 38-39."

Many analysts have criticized the LA Lakers for playing LeBron James over 35 minutes a night. He is about to turn 39 years old, and playing him heavy minutes will hurt the team in the long run. James needs to be healthy and not exhausted by the time the playoffs come around, so the team must manage his minutes better.

The issue the coaching staff is dealing with is that most games they have played so far have been close down the stretch, so they cannot justify benching LeBron James.

Two of the Lakers' last six games have gone into overtime, and to make matters worse, the team is stuffing the injury report every game. Key rotation pieces like Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent are all sidelined, so the starters inevitably have to carry a bigger burden.

