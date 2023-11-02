New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Injury Report (Nov . 2): Latest update on Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson's status 

The New Orleans Pelicans have been off to a good start this season winning three of four games.

Zion Williamson is bent on proving a point after what has been a controversial summer for the young forward. Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum hope for consistency in their performances as the Pelicans look to make the playoffs this season.

Injuries to Williamson and Ingram have hampered the team's chances for the last couple of seasons. Williamson looks like his explosive self, while Ingram has proved to be the perfect foil.

However, there was an injury concern for the latter as he was rested against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday following a knee issue.

At the time of writing, the forward was listed as questionable. As for Zion Williamson, he was not present on the team's injury list and is slated to suit up on Thursday night (November 2) against the Detroit Pistons.

New Orleans Pelicans coach Willie Green says Brandon Ingram's injury concern is "nothing major"

In what comes as good news for New Orleans Pelicans fans, coach Willie Green says Brandon Ingram's knee injury is nothing to be worried about.

After being a late scratch earlier, the forward underwent medical imaging, and according to NOLA.com., there was no structural damage revealed. Green said it was "nothing major."

Ingram missed 37 games last season for the Pelicans. He was sidelined for 29 games with a left-toe contusion, and with Williamson in and out with injuries, it was yet another forgettable season for the franchise.

This season, Ingram is averaging 22.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists in two games, while Williamson has been on a tear, propping up 22.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

Against the Thunder, he dished out 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in their 110-106 win over against Oklahoma.

The Pelicans' postseason aspirations heavily hinge on the health of their two superstars. With Williamson dealing with injuries saw him miss time off the game, he has appeared in just 114 of a possible 317 games in the last four seasons.

That, coupled with his lack of clarity on his recovery, rendered New Orleans helpless midway into the season the last few times.

New Orleans faces stern tests after the Pistons, as they play the Atlanta Hawks soon after, followed by tough matchups against the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves.