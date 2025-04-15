15+ memorable quotes from Queen of Tears

The romance and comedy drama Queen of Tears premiered from March 9 to April 29, 2024. It aired every Saturday and Sunday at 21:20 Korean Standard Time. The drama featured a talented cast, including Kim Ji-won, Kim Soo-hyun, Park Sung-hoon, Kwak Dong-yeon, and Lee Joo-bin. It was helmed by directors Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won. The show was penned by screenwriter Park Ji-eun.

According to MydramaList, the official synopsis for Queen of Tears reads:

"Baek Hyun Woo, who is the pride of the village of Yongduri, is the legal director of the conglomerate Queens Group, while chaebol heiress Hong Hae In is the “queen” of Queens Group’s department stores. Queen of Tears” will tell the miraculous, thrilling, and humorous love story of this married couple, who manages to survive a crisis and stay together against all odds."

Queen of Tears displayed many memorable quotes that pulled at the heartstrings of the viewers. They are listed below.

15+ unforgettable quotes from Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears not only dominated the screens of international audiences but also captivated the attention of domestic viewers. According to Nielsen Korea, it recorded a nationwide TV rating of 24.850% for the final episode.

Queen of Tears surpassed the record previously held by Crash Landing on You. The fifteen unforgettable quotes have been listed below:

1) "We learn how to survive in water as kids. Then we don't swim for decades. Even if we end up in water again, we'll still float. You may think you forgot it all, but your body remembers. It's the same with love. You may think you forgot how to do it, but your heart remembers once you get into it."

2) "On some days, she looks him in the eye and wants to embrace him."

3) "I don't know what love means to you. But to me, it's not about being happy and whispering sweet nothings. Love is when you endure the pain together. When you choose to stay instead of running away. Even if they have a debt or something more than that, you still stick together. That's love."

4) "Even if I have to search the world, I'll find a way to live."

5) "Let's go home. I thought I'd find it here. A miraculous way to live. Or a place of no sadness. But there was none. All I wanted was to go home with you."

6) "You're happy to watch them from afar. You can't stop thinking about them. You take a detour just to see them once more. If you did those for the first time, then that's your first love."

7) "I realized that life may seem long, but happy memories are limited."

8) "Don't think too much for today. Let's just focus on being less miserable."

9) "You're living a great life surrounded by nature. I'm envious."

10) "We live in a dog-eat-dog world. So you have to be more cautious."

11) "My heart wants it. I want to do better if I can. That's how I feel."

12) "All of us have burdens that we must carry in life. Even those who look the most carefree carry heavy stones in their pockets."

13) "It's sunny. The clouds look pretty, and the birds are chirping. This world is annoyingly beautiful. So of course, I want to live."

14) "Life can be bitter just like these persimmons. Light is taught as is, so imagine pouring some bitter soju on top. It'd be utterly unbearable. But if you endure it, life will become sweet again. And that'll motivate you to stay strong."

15) "We're bound to run into hardships again one day. Then we can pull out these happy memories as if they're candies in a candy jar and endure those moments. That's why we need to gather as many good memories as possible right now."

16) "I like how there's a cemetery in the middle of a park. You're not buried in a mountain or scattered at sea. You're resting near your home. It makes death seem like nothing."

17) "We passed this place on our way back to the hotel and saw a beautiful full moon. I still remember the smell, the moon, and the wind of that day. That's what memories are. Being alive means I cherish those memories and draw strength from them. So those memories define me and my life. And I'll be losing them."

18) "Your heart lies where your body goes."

19) "We can sometimes stop and appreciate the scenery. Then time will gradually begin to flow more quickly. Time will slip away, and we won't be able to do anything about it. That's how we'll spend every day of our lives. We'll enjoy all the happiness that life grants us."

Queen of Tears is available to stream on Netflix and TVING.

