4 things you might have missed in BTS' V's FRI(END)S MV

BTS' V has continued to win hearts with his latest music video, FRI(END)S, even though he is currently completing his military enlistment. The video features the singer showing off his acting chops.

The title had fans speculating about the direction that the music video and lyrics would take, especially since it was very similar to a song that V had sung with Jimin in BTS' Map of the Soul: 7, Friends.

As it turns out, the music video was unique, suiting the tone of the song, and many ARMYs commented on X that Kim Taehyung's acting was both believable and relatable.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Indian snack aisles, multicultural couples, and more: Details you might have missed in BTS' V's FRI(END)S

1) The scenes which were supposedly recorded at an Indian supermarket

While this may seem insignificant to many, some hawk-eyed ARMYs spotted a well-known instant noodles brand that is popular in India, along with some other Indian snacks as well.

Indian fans were thrilled to see this, especially after the behind-the-scenes of video showed BTS' V picking up some munchies for himself from the stock of Indian goods. Additionally one of the couples in the music video seemed to be Indian.

2) The inclusivity of all kinds of couples in the music video

Apart from the wide variety of races, cultures, and ethnicities depicted in the FRI(END)S video, the director also managed to show some diversity in the s*xuality of the individuals being shown as couples, including the LGBTQ+ community.

From a lesbian couple being affectionate to one another to a gay couple kissing in background, the video seeks to normalize public displays of affection by couples.

3) Subtle changes in the house decor and clothes when BTS' V is alone and in a relationship

Viewers got to see two different versions of V in the runtime of the music video, with a third one making a cameo at the end. The first one was alone and single in a world full of loving couples. BTS' V seemed to be frustrated with this situation, rolling his eyes at couples and knocking a ring out of the hand of someone trying to propose. Here, the vibe and decor seemed empty with white sheets, an empty bathtub, and a full suit.

On the contrary, the other version depicted a little more colorful palette on-screen as V woke up with a girlfriend, and his attire seemed more casual and relaxed. However, in both cases, it seemed as if his presence in the world was inconspicuous, until he got hit by a vehicle.

4) The theories behind the multiple versions of BTS' V

From parallel timelines and alternate universes to time loops like Groundhog Day, ARMYs had believable and fantastical stories to explain the differences between the two versions of Kim Taehyung.

Keeping in mind BTS' message over the last few years, some fans believed that when V woke up with another version of himself at the end, it signified that one should love oneself before trying to get into a relationship with someone else.

One commonality between the different versions of Taehyung was that the other people in the world seemed only concerned with their own lives until somebody got hurt. Perhaps a scathing indictment of the materialistic and selfish tendencies of people living in a capitalistic society, this further emphasized that one should look out for oneself before anyone else.

BTS' V's music video is truly interesting, and one can discover new details with every watch. While the interesting storyline keeps one guessing, Taehyung's nuanced performance makes it just brilliant.

