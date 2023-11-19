8 times K-pop idols made positive LGBTQ+ comments to show their support

K-pop idols have many fans among the LGBTQ+ community around the world. Whether it is the genderfluid dance moves or glamorous on-stage attire, the subversive nature of the music and performances has certainly played a huge role in its attraction to those who defy heteronormative ideals.

Despite reluctance in the past, many Korean musicians are increasingly voicing their support for the community on social media, at fan signs, and even by supporting various queer creators.

As public figures, this support means a lot to LGBTQ+ fans. It may not guarantee societal acceptance, but it paves the way for conversations about various identities to open up. Although Korean society has a long way to go for the acceptance of queer individuals, fans have the comfort of knowing their favorite artists have their back.

SHINee's Jonghyun, LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin, and more K-pop idols who have openly supported the queer community

1) SHINee's Jonghyun

One of the first K-pop idols to openly talk about the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals, Jonghyun often used his platform to show support. From sharing a letter written by an activist to sending messages of comfort to a trans-bi woman who was bullied at school, the late Deja-Boo singer made sure to use his celebrity status to spread awareness and love.

2) 2NE1's CL

Another idol from the second generation of K-pop who has always voiced her unequivocal support as an ally is CL. She has been seen waving pride flags, talking about Taiwan becoming the first Asian country to legalize gay marriage, and has been seen posing with Moschino’s creative director, Jeremy Scott, who is openly queer.

3) Girls' Generation's Tiffany

Part of one of the pioneering groups in the industry, Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young has always expressed her strong support for the LGBTQ+ community. In 2018, she was one of the K-pop idols who wrote a letter in honor of Pride Month about how she was inspired by the community for their resilience. She also released a special version of Into the New World that celebrates queer love, collaborating with Neon Milk for the same in 2021.

4) 2AM's Jo Kwon

Having spoken about the subversive nature of K-pop Jo Kwon's turn as Jamie in the musical Everbody's Talking About Jamie cannot be ignored. The ballad singer truly embraced his androgynous look through various photoshoots and on-stage makeup and pushed the limits even more by taking on the role of Jamie. He did face criticism for his choices, but the K-pop idol was undeterred and even spoke about his "genderless" look to Newsis.

5) BTS' RM

One-seventh of the most well-known Korean band on the planet, RM has often spoken about how much he loves and respects the LGBTQ+ community, perhaps most famously in his 2018 'Speak Yourself' speech at UNICEF. However, even when he was just nineteen and set to debut as BTS, he had his ideals in place. In 2013, RM tweeted that he enjoyed listening to Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Same Love, an LGBTQ+ anthem, even more because of the lyrics.

6) OnlyOneOf

Since the beginning of their career, OnlyOneOf has been talking about and showcasing queer themes in their music. As K-pop idols they have not been afraid to push the envelope, depicting LGBTQ+ relationships in their music videos, and the members even acting in an upcoming BL series.

7) NewJeans' Danielle

NewJeans' Aussie member Danielle recently had an interaction with a fan who told her that two women could get married in her native country. The young K-pop idol was very amused and sweetly asked the fan if she wanted to get married there. Ending the conversation by suggesting Christina Perri's A Thousand Years as the wedding song, Danielle showed fans that she would support their identity and feelings if they came up to her.

8) LE SSERAFIM's Huh Yunjin

In June 2022, Huh Yunjin posted a little message saying that she loves her fans "unconditionally", deliberately saying that it was in honor of Pride. She has shown her support on several occasions and is not the only LE SSERAFIM member to do so. Sakura has spoken about how love does not see gender, and how trans individuals live their lives being true to themselves as people in her review column in Spa! magazine.

The above list does not cover all the K-pop idols to openly address issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community. Red Velvet's Yeri is often seen hanging out with openly gay singer Holland, f(x)'s Amber has spoken about supporting her queer friends, and several other idols have worn clothing and accessories by LGBTQ+ designers.

Things are slowly changing, and expressing support for the queer community is seen as a norm and no longer groundbreaking. It is only hoped that as a result, LGBTQ+ K-pop idols find more mainstream success.

