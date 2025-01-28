5 K-dramas to watch if you liked A Shop for Killers

A Shop for Killers was named one of the best international shows of 2024 by the New York Times in a recent roundup. The South Korean action drama was released in January 2024 on Disney+ and has since garnered high acclaim.

The drama tells the story of Jung Ji-an whose life turns upside down when her uncle is reported to be dead. Reaching home after the funeral, she suddenly finds herself under attack by highly skilled mercenaries and assassins.

Trapped in her uncle’s house which secretly acts as a defensive shelter, she uses all the training her uncle taught her to survive and make sense of the attacks. The drama stars Lee Dong-wook, Kim Hye-joon, and Seo Hyun-woo.

For viewers who enjoyed watching A Shop for Killers, here are 5 similar dramas to watch.

Alice the Final Weapon, My Name, and other K-dramas similar to A Shop for Killers

1) Moving (2023)

Moving features a star-studded cast. (Image via X/@DisneyPlusKR)

Moving follows the story of three seemingly normal high school students who have inherited superpowers from their parents. When threatened by external forces, the students and their parents use their powers to fight to defend themselves.

The drama is based on a webtoon of the same name by Kang Full, who also acts as the screenwriter for the series. It features a star-studded cast including Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Jo In-sung, Cha Tae-hyun, Ryu Seung-beom, and Kim Sung-kyun.

The drama swept up numerous awards and has been renewed for a second season. Like A Shop for Killers, Moving features children being chased by assassins who have feuds with their family members.

Where to watch: Disney+

2) Vagabond (2019)

Lee Seung-gi and Bae Suzy star in Vagabond. (Image via Netflix)

The drama follows Cha Dal-geon, a stuntman whose goal is to be a world-famous action star. When he learns that his nephew died in a mysterious plane crash, he decides to uncover the truth behind what seems like a massive conspiracy.

Vagabond stars Lee Seung-gi, Bae Suzy, and Shin Sung-rok. Like Jung Ji-an in A Shop for Killers, Cha Dal-geon too is a common man who is suddenly involved in a dangerous conspiracy and must fight trained assassins.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) The Kidnapping Day (2023)

Yoon Kye-sang and Yuna in a still from The Kidnapping Day. (Image via YouTube/Prime Video Singapore)

Kim Myung-joon agrees to kidnap Choi Ro-hee, a wealthy child, to find money for his sick daughter’s surgery. But things go wrong when Ro-hee loses her memory. Pretending to be her father, Myung-joon takes her home to demand ransom. But he soon discovers that Ro-hee’s parents have been murdered.

The Kidnapping Day follows the two as they develop a bond and try to figure out the reason behind her parents’ death. The drama stars Yoon Kye-sang, Park Sung-hoon, and Yuna in lead roles.

Viewers who enjoyed watching Jeong Jin-man and Ji-an’s dynamics in A Shop for Killers, will enjoy watching a similar dynamic, further fleshed out in The Kidnapping Day.

Where to watch: Prime Video, TVING

4) Alice, the Final Weapon (2022)

Park Se-wan and Kim Sung-oh.in a still from the drama. (Image via Instagram/@sewanitsme)

Alice, the Final Weapon follows the story of Gyeo Wool, a seemingly normal high school student who is secretly a trained killer. Yeo Reum is a student dealing with the effects of a past trauma.

When a criminal organization begins to hunt them down, Gyeo Wool and Yeo Reum must do their best to survive in this deadly game of cat and mouse. The drama stars Park Se-wan, Song Geon-hee, and Kim Sung-oh.

Viewers who enjoyed watching Ji-an’s fighting skills in A Shop for Killers will also enjoy watching Gyeo Wool’s action sequences. The two display multiple similarities in their characterization.

Where to watch: Viki

5) My Name (2021)

Han So-hee in a still from My Name. (Image via Netflix)

Yoon Ji-woo infiltrates the police to seek revenge for the murder of her father. Going undercover, she teams up with the rule-abiding detective Jeon Pil-do. Ji-woo unravels a complex web of crime and betrayal as she works as a mole for a drug cartel.

The drama stars Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, and Ahn Bo-hyun in lead roles. Viewers who loved watching women in action in A Shop for Killers will also enjoy Han So-hee’s intense action scenes in My Name.

Where to watch: Netflix

Viewers who loved A Shop for Killers will also enjoy watching Extracurricular (2020), Vigilante (2023), and Family Matters (2024).

