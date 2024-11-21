5 most popular songs to listen to again from BTS' album 'BE' 

In 2020, as the world faced unexpected challenges, BTS channeled their emotions and poured them into their heartfelt project, BE. Soon, this album became a source of comfort during uncertain times for listeners worldwide through its soulful tracks like Life Goes On, Blue & Grey, Telepathy, etc. What makes it truly special is the active involvement of each member in the making of the album, from songwriting to concept development.

Reflecting the raw emotions and experiences of the group, BE takes the listener on a musical journey filled with hope and joy. Through its heartfelt tracks, BE offers solace to fans as it resonates with people of all ages and backgrounds. While each song is unique, here are the five most popular songs from BE that must be revisited.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions and is listed in no particular order.

Relive the Magic: Top tracks to rediscover from BTS’ BE

1) Dynamite

Dynamite by BTS (Image via YouTube/ HYBE LABELS)

BTS' first fully English track, Dynamite, needs no introduction. The crown jewel of the BE album, it is a song bursting with positivity and euphoria. The retro-disco vibes gave the world a much-needed uplifting energy.

Apart from "lighting it up like dynamite," this song also shattered records. It helped the group earn their first Grammy nomination and debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The feel-good energy, along with the modern beats, makes it the top entry on this list.

2) Life Goes On

Expand Tweet

The heart of the album, Life Goes On, is a song that captures hope and resilience during the hardships often faced in life. This ballad reflects the shared experiences during the pandemic, as it offers comfort and reassurance.

The gentle vocals paired with a soft guitar melody bring a calming vibe to Life Goes On. The music video's minimalist production and cozy setting create an intimate connection with the listener, making it a favorite among fans.

3) Dis-ease

BE by BTS (Image via Big Hit Entertainment)

A funky hip-hop song, Dis-ease, is a lively track that tackles the everyday struggles of stress and overwork many face, particularly the relentless work culture and the mental toll it takes on people. The title is a wordplay on the terms 'disease' and 'dis-ease'.

While it is a standout track, the bridge of the song leaves a lasting impression. The upbeat rhythm and jazzy instrumentals make it a fun and thought-provoking track. It helps the listener acknowledge their challenges while finding ways to keep moving forward.

4) Telepathy

A fan-favorite, Telepathy is an ode to BTS' fans, ARMY. It explores the theme of longing and togetherness, emphasizing the unbreakable bond between the groups and their fans despite the distance between them. The catchy melody and playful beat make it a mood booster for many.

This love letter to ARMY assures fans that BTS members are always thinking of them, no matter where they are. It is not just a song for fans; it's a celebration of the special relationship between BTS and ARMY.

5) Blue & Grey

A heartfelt ballad that explores the themes of sadness and burnout, Blue & Grey is a track written by V himself. It is a very personal track for the artist who shares his struggles and emotions.

The raw lyrics paired with a soft melody help create a space for listeners who have experienced similar feelings to face their emotions. Often regarded as the most emotional track of BE, it reminds fans that it's okay to feel blue and take time to heal.

BTS' BE is not just an album—it’s a heartfelt project by the artists, and each song has been shaped by the members' personal emotions and experiences during the pandemic. Whether you're dancing to the beats of Dynamite or finding comfort in Life Goes On, BE has something for everyone.

