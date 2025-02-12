Over the years, K-pop artists have created many heartfelt love songs, and Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to highlight the beauty of these tracks while revisiting them.

Be it romantic relationships, infatuation, rekindled romance, or even self-love, fans can find tracks that fit almost all categories under the spectrum of love.

So, here are five romantic K-pop songs that listeners can add to their Valentine’s Day playlist to celebrate the day of love this year.

Disclaimer: The article is listed in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Answer: Love Myself by BTS, I.L.Y. by The Rose, and other K-pop songs to celebrate Valentine’s Day

1) Some by BOL4

BOL4’s Some captures the early stages of a crush, where one finds themselves debating whether or not they should express their feelings to the person they like.

The preppy tune, along with the relatable lyrics, is perfect to listen to on Valentine’s Day for people finding themselves going through a similar experience.

The pre-chorus best captures the essence of the song, with the words:

"Go away, no don't go away/ Show me your heart, no don't show it to me/ All day, only your smile is in my head/ Do you wanna just go out?"

2) Confession Song by GOT7

For those prepping themselves up to confess their love on Valentine’s Day, GOT7’s Confession Song is perfect to provide motivation. The song's accompanying music video displays the boy group members, as well as a few real-life couples, confessing their love.

The upbeat music helps amp up the energy required before opening one’s heart in front of the person they love, while the concluding lyrics highlight the purity of the moment:

"My confession just waits for my courage/ Though I am still a timid fool/ I hope this song I wrote for countless nights/ Deliver my sincerity/ Take one side of the earphone in your hand/ Shall we?/ I love you, baby I, I love you."

3) 200% by AKMU

AKMU’s 200% is a great track for those celebrating Valentine’s Day together for the first time. The harmonies combined with an upbeat melody capture the sweetness of a new relationship.

In 200%, Lee Su-hyun’s vocals are supported by her sibling Lee Chan-hyuk’s, as the following lyrics portray the feelings of early romance:

"It must be L.O.V.E/ 200 percent sure of that/ I want you really I mean really/ Really, I like you and/ My reddening face proves that."

4) I.L.Y. by The Rose

Ballads usually best capture the essence of love and Valentine's Day, and The Rose did just that with I.L.Y. The song’s piano melody and its vulnerable lyrics portray the delicateness of falling in love.

With Kim Woo-sung providing the main vocals, the second verse perfectly captures what the band wishes to convey, with the lyrics:

"At the end of the day/ I always see your smile/ When I'm with you/ I pointlessly feel at ease/ I feel cold on the inside/ But your warmth warms me up/ Baby I'm falling for you."

5) Answer: Love Myself by BTS

BTS celebrates self-love in Answer: Love Myself, as the sweet pop-rock anthem reminds its listeners that it is the most important form of love.

Regardless of the status of one’s romantic life, this track is a great way for listeners to celebrate the love they have for themselves this Valentine’s Day.

The post-chorus, sung by members V and Jungkook, highlights the essence of the song:

"The me of yesterday/ The me of today/ The me of tomorrow/ (I'm learning how to love myself)/ With no exceptions, it's all me."

These are some of the many romantic K-pop songs to celebrate Valentine's Day 2025. Meanwhile, other similar tracks include I Need You by K. Will, Heaven by Ailee, Only One for Me by BTOB, and I Don’t Understand But I Luv U by Seventeen.

