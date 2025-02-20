5 short Korean dramas to binge over the weekend

Short Korean dramas are a great source of entertainment to indulge in while unwinding over the weekend. The dramas, usually comprising under 10 episodes, are perfect for binge-watching over a day or two.

From thrillers to slice of life, these dramas span across various genres, allowing viewers to enjoy their pick.

One Day Off, The Hymn of Death, and other short Korean dramas to binge

1) A Shop for Killers (2024)

The official poster for A Shop for Killers. (Image via Instagram/@leedongwook_official)

Number of episodes: 8

Runtime: 51 minutes

Where to watch: Disney+

A Shop for Killers follows the story of Jeong Ji-an, a university student who was raised by her uncle, Jeong Jin-man. One day, Ji-an is informed that her uncle has passed away.

Going back home after the funeral, she suddenly finds herself being attacked by numerous trained assassins. The drama follows Ji-an as she defends herself against the killers while simultaneously trying to figure out the truth behind her uncle’s death.

A Shop for Killers stars Kim Hye-jun and Lee Dong-wook in leading roles. This short Korean drama is perfect for action lovers as the series displays intense and diverse fight scenes.

2) One Day Off (2023)

Lee Na-young in a still from One Day Off. (Image via Viki)

Number of episodes: 8

Runtime: 25 minutes

Where to watch: Viki, Kocowa

The drama follows Park Ha-kyung, a Korean literature teacher who decides to escape her seemingly mundane days by taking one-day trips on Saturdays. One Day Off displays Ha-kyung gaining new experiences and drawing comfort through her travels.

The drama stars Lee Na-young in the lead role. This short Korean drama allows viewers to travel vicariously through Ha-kyung’s journey, as she enjoys eating different foods and meeting new people on her trips.

3) The Witch’s Diner (2021)

Song Ji-hyo in a still from The Witch's Diner. (Image via X/@tvingdotcom)

Number of episodes: 8

Runtime: 44 minutes

Where to watch: Viki, WeTV

Jung Jin’s perfect life is shattered when she gets fired from her job and her boyfriend breaks up with her. She then opens a restaurant with her mother but fails and goes bankrupt. Finding herself at a dead end, Jung Jin meets Jo Hee-ra, a sorceress who wants to take over the restaurant.

Hee-ra wants to begin her own restaurant to create magical food that makes customers’ wishes come true. The Witch’s Diner follows the two women as they run the magical restaurant.

The drama stars Song Ji-hyo, Nam Ji-hyun, and Chae Jong-hyeop in lead roles. Viewers who love watching supernatural stories will enjoy this short Korean drama.

4) The Hymn of Death (2018)

Lee Jong-suk and Shin Hae-sun in a still from The Hymn of Death. (Image via YouTube/Netflix Asia)

Number of episodes: 6

Runtime: 35 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix

The Hymn of Death is based on the true story of Korea's first soprano singer Yun Sim-deok and Kim Woo-jin. The drama follows Kim Woo-jin, a stage drama writer, who falls in love with Yun Sim-deok, despite being married.

The story takes place while Korea is under Japanese occupation and displays the tragic fate of the two star-crossed lovers. This short Korean drama stars Lee Jong-suk and Shin Hae-sun in lead roles. Viewers who are looking for a serious romantic watch will enjoy The Hymn of Death.

5) Once Upon a Small Town (2022)

Red Velvet's Joy in a still from Once Upon a Small Town. (Image via YouTube/Netflix Asia)

Number of episodes: 12

Runtime: 34 minutes

Where to watch: Netflix

Han Ji-yul, a veterinarian in Seoul, relocates to a village to take over his grandfather’s animal clinic for half a year while his grandfather tours Europe. Ahn Ja-young is a police officer who grew up in the village.

Once Upon a Small Town follows Ji-yul and Ja-young as they navigate life in the village while also developing a romantic bond with each other. The drama stars Choo Yeong-woo and Red Velvet’s Joy in leading roles. This short Korean drama is perfect for viewers who are looking for a lighthearted watch.

Viewers will also enjoy watching other short Korean dramas like Weak Hero Class 1 (2022), Parasyte: The Grey (2024), Soundtrack #1 (2022), and Girls' Generation 1979 (2017).

