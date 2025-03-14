7 K-dramas to watch if you liked Netflix’s The Trunk

Netflix's The Trunk keeps people with its deep storyline and emotional core. The series is led by Noh In-ji (Seo Hyun-jin) and Han Jeong-won (Gong Yoo), who are married under a contract. A hidden company called NM sets up these marriages, making sure that the two people are perfect for each other. But their deal takes a dark turn when a mysterious trunk shows up and reveals long-kept secrets and hidden truths.

The Trunk is a thrilling series that explores psychological stress and complicated relationships, making viewers want more. For those who enjoyed The Trunk, these seven Korean dramas have similar themes of deceit, getting even, and shocking reveals.

A Shop for Killers, Flower of Evil, and more K-dramas like The Trunk

1) Marry My Husband - Amazon Prime Video

Park Min-young and Na In-woo in Marry My Husband (Image via Amazon Prime)

Marry My Husband explores betrayal, second chances, and revenge. Kang Ji-won (Park Min-young) suffers through an unhappy marriage, only to be murdered by her cheating husband, Park Min-hwan (Lee Yi-kyung). But fate gives her another shot as she wakes up ten years earlier, just before her life falls apart. This time, she takes control, seeking justice against those who wronged her.

Like The Trunk, this drama revolves around hidden agendas and unexpected turns. Ji-won’s journey mirrors Noh In-ji’s, as both women face shocking betrayals and uncover dark secrets. The suspense builds with every episode, making it a must-watch for those who love intense, revenge-driven stories.

2) Flower of Evil - Viki, Viu, Netflix

Lee Joon-gi and Moon Chae-won in Flower of Evil (Image via Viki)

A seemingly perfect marriage hides a dangerous truth in Flower of Evil. Baek Hee-sung (Lee Joon-gi) appears to be the ideal husband, but his past holds chilling secrets. His wife, Cha Ji-won (Moon Chae-won), is a skilled detective who unknowingly starts investigating his hidden past. As she uncovers clues, their marriage turns into a dangerous game of deception.

Like The Trunk, Flower of Evil masterfully balances romance and suspense. Both dramas explore the complexities of love, trust, and secrets that threaten to destroy lives. The tension escalates with each revelation, making it impossible to stop watching.

3) The Devil Judge - Viki, Viu

Ji Sung in The Devil Judge (Image via Viki)

In The Devil Judge, a drama set in a dystopian South Korea, justice veers dark. Chief judge Kang Yo-han (Ji Sung) turns court hearings into broadcast spectacles, punishing the dishonest with merciless decisions. To the public, he is a hero because of his erratic behavior; to those in charge, he is a villain. Underneath his strong persona, nevertheless, is a goal nobody completely knows.

Like The Trunk, this drama excels in mind games, secret agendas, and surprising turns. Both tales leave viewers wondering since they challenge morality and fairness. The Devil Judge is an intriguing watch due to its psychological intensity and intricate character interactions.

4) The Glory - Netflix

Song Hye-kyo in The Glory (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo), the main character of the series The Glory, is driven by her desire for revenge against the people who picked on her in school. After many years, she sneaks into their lives to make sure they pay for bullying. Her careful planning and patience make her revenge a strangely well-thought-out work of art.

The Glory, like The Trunk, shows how the past shapes the present by bringing up secret traumas in strange ways. In both dramas, the tension builds slowly until shocking conflicts happen. Each scene sticks with the viewer because of how moving the story is.

5) When the Phone Rings - Netflix

Chae Soo-bin in When the Phone Rings (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Mystery and romance collide in When the Phone Rings. Yoo Yeon-seok plays Baek Sa-eon, a politician trapped in a three-year arranged marriage with Hong Hee-joo (Chae Soo-bin). Despite their perfect pair image, they have lived without speaking, keeping merely the appearance of a stable relationship.

However, a suspicious and menacing phone call from a kidnapper shatters their carefully created illusion, placing them into a frightening scenario. While dealing with the issue, Baek Sa-eon discovers long-buried emotions and matrimonial facts. The thriller-drama explores how the couple balances their past apathy and their urgent need to trust each other.

6) A Shop for Killers - Disney Plus

Lee Dong-wook in A Shop for Killers (Image via Disney Plus)

In A Shop for Killers, a woman discovers that her late uncle’s seemingly ordinary store is actually a front for a deadly business. Killers, spies, and criminals use the shop to buy weapons and services. She soon finds herself entangled in a dangerous world, fighting to survive as enemies close in.

Like The Trunk, this drama blends action, suspense, and mystery. Both stories feature strong female leads who uncover shocking truths about the people closest to them. The fast-paced narrative and intense storytelling make A Shop for Killers a thrilling ride.

7) Memorist - Viki, iQIYI

Memorist (Image via Viki)

A detective who can read minds takes on a case that makes him question everything he knows. In the series Memorist, Yoo Seung-ho plays Dong Baek, who has a supernatural ability that he uses to find criminals. But his most recent research pulls him into a web of lies that forces him to face a dangerous enemy who seems to know everything he does.

Both The Trunk and Memorist have a mix of mystery and psychological stress. Tearing apart secrets one by one, both shows keep viewers interested in their complicated investigations. Each episode of Memoirist brings strange twists that add to the tension.

The Trunk delivers suspense, secrets, and emotional depth, leaving a lasting impact. Fans drawn to its intense storytelling will find similar themes in these seven dramas. From revenge-driven plots like The Glory and Marry My Husband to psychological thrillers like Flower of Evil and Memorist, each series explores deception, power, and justice in unique ways.

Whether through crime, mystery, or supernatural elements, these dramas keep the tension high and the twists unexpected. The Trunk proves that a single discovery can change everything. These seven dramas continue that journey, unraveling secrets one shocking moment at a time.

