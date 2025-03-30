7 shows to watch if you liked Weak Hero Class 1 

Weak Hero Class 1 is gaining popularity with its coming-of-age action thriller theme. The plot twists in this series show unexpected character arcs, from helpless to villains and unpredictable alliances that lead to chaos.

Ad

The show's premise follows Yeon Si-eun (portrayed by Park Ji-hoon), an intelligent but introverted student subjected to bullying in his class.

Si-eun retaliates against the bully, and his resistance to submit to their dominance escalates. That is when he receives support from class top fighter Ahn Su-ho (portrayed by Choi Hyun-Wook) and Oh Beom-seok (played by Hong Kyung), a distressed transfer classmate. The intervention leads to an unexpected alliance.

However, misunderstandings and personal emotional struggles lead to a changing dynamic of the trio, which turns into a desperate battle to attain upmanship. Just like vultures moving around wounded prey, gangsters and bullies eagerly pitch in, sensing the trio's vulnerability.

Ad

Trending

The back-and-forth fight sequences, emotional confrontations, revenge, and high school politics make up this show's recipe.

Many viewers rave about this show, which is available on Netflix. Many other Korean drama shows highlight themes of revenge and action that fans of Weak Hero Class 1 might enjoy.

The Glory, Revenge of Others, and five other shows to watch if you liked Weak Hero Class 1

1) The Glory

Ad

The Glory was released in December 2022. (Image via Youtube/Netflix Asia)

This South Korean revenge-themed drama, like Weak Class Hero 1, revolves around dealing with school violence and plotting vengeance. The story follows Moon Dong-eun (played by Song Hye-kyo), who has faced unspeakable bullying by her high school classmates for years.

Ad

However, she waits for years, meticulously orchestrates her revenge plan, and gets back at all the bullies individually during their adult lives.

During her journey, she navigates around her mental struggles and works with some accomplices to reach her goal faster just like Yeon Si-eun did in Weak Hero Class 1

The storyline displays the sensitive issue of bullying and also throws light on the long-lasting impact of school violence, which can change the trajectory of life.

Ad

The series is reportedly based on a true-life incident and is available on Viki and Netflix.

2) Revenge Of Others

A still frame from Revenge of Others (Image via youtube/ Disney+ Singapore)

Weak Hero Class 1 dealt with revenge amongst friends, which escalated to chaos and drama. But imagine revenge taken for familial bonds. The burning desire to seek vengeance for the family often carries more personal stakes than usual.

Ad

Revenge of Others, released in 2022, explores the themes of sibling revenge, human complexities, justice, and bullying. The story revolves around Ok Chan-mi (portrayed by Shin Eun), a high school student who is also a prodigy at shooting sport.

Chan-mi's life turns upside down after learning about the death of her twin brother, which is later alleged to be su*cide. Suspicious, she seeks revenge and joins forces with a peculiar student named Ji Soo-heon (portrayed by Lomon).

Ad

The duo navigates an eerie school full of suspects, including class bullies and a senior with questionable past medical records. The show offers layers of drama, plot twists, and cliffhangers that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

This 10-episode series is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

3) Extracurricular

A still frame from the show Extracurricular (Image via YouTube/ Netflix Asia)

This series, released in 2020, delves into survival struggles and catering to basic needs that can spiral into morally questionable circumstances. It follows the life of Jisoo (portrayed by Kim Dong-Hee), a high school student in dire need of paying his university tuition fee.

Ad

In desperation, Jisoo makes a bad choice that results in serious crime. Jisoo finds allies in his high schoolmates Minhee (Jung Da-Bin) and Gyuri (Park Joo-Hyun).

The job Jisoo started spirals into worst-case scenarios, and he finds himself struggling to get out while keeping his education intact.

Every plot twist hooks the viewers until the end. This series, like Weak Hero Class 1, is available on Netflix.

4) Pyramid Game

A still frame from Pyramid Game youtube/ @Paramount Plus)

If the viewers did not get enough glimpses of school bullying and revenge through Weak Hero Class 1, this series, released in 2024, serves the concepts with extra garnish and an intense plot twist as a side dish.

Ad

A transfer student, Seong Soo-ji (portrayed by Kim Ji-yeon), gets a transfer to a school that is different from others and runs on popularity votes to rank classmates.

The students with abundant positive rankings are kept on a pedestal and treated well, while the bottom rankers are subjected to bullying and torment.

When Seong Soo-ji finds herself at the bottom rank and the target of violence and bullying, she decides to turn the tables and embark on a mission to reach the top of the social pyramid of the campus to stay alive.

Ad

Her ambition leads to revenge and a lot of drama. The series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to binge on.

5) Class of Lies

A still frame from class of Lies (Image via YouTube/ Cereal)

The theme of this series is based on redemption with a plot twist unlike in Weak Hero Class 1. Ki Moo-Hyeok (portrayed by Yoon Kyun-Sang), a successful lawyer, suddenly experiences his downfall after losing a murder case at a school.

Ad

However, to regain his career, he becomes a substitute teacher in the same school and goes undercover to discover the truth, suspects, and evidence regarding the case.

A self-centric motive turns into a revelation of hidden crime within the premises, and Ki Moo-Hyeok decides to approach the case with more aggression and vigilance and bring justice to the victim.

Class of Lies was released in 2019 and is available on Apple TV.

Ad

6) Vigilante

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim Ji-Yong (portrayed by Nam Joo-Hyuk) is a competent student at a police academy. But, his simple life is far from what it seems. Ji-yong witnessed a thug getting a light sentence after beating his mother brutally to death. This incident changes him, and it hits him that he needs to take the matter into his own hands.

A police student by the day, Ji-yong turns a vigilante by night, goes on a journey fueled by the need for justice, and punishes all the criminals who manage to escape from the hands of the law.

Ad

However, a significant setback occurs when his actions draw the attention of the investigation team leader, Jo Heon (portrayed by Yoo Ji-Tae). Jo Heon embarks on a journey to find the vigilante, which turns into a chaotic cat-and-mouse race.

Every near-capture sequence increases the tension, creating a risky balance between predator and prey in which the roles and motives blur.

This series was released in 2023 and is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Ad

7) My Name

Expand Tweet

Ad

My Name was released in 2021, and just like Weak Hero Class 1, it received substantial critical acclaim.

Yoon Ji-woo (Han So-hee), a young undercover cop, witnesses the murder of her father and decides to seek revenge. She takes aid from Choi Mu-Jin (portrayed by Park Hee-soon), the head of a drug syndicate. A detective, Jeon Pil-do (Ahn Bo-hyun), helps her to peel each layer of the underworld and discover the truth behind her father's murder.

Ad

The theme of justice and revenge from a police officer gives this series a unique take, making the lines between good and evil cloudy like those in Weak Hero Class 1.

My Name is available on Netflix, and viewers can add it to their watch list after binge-watching Weak Hero Class 1.

When it comes to revenge, it is best served unhinged and cold, like it was served in Weak Hero Class 1. Viewers who like action and rebellion-driven content can add these shows to their watch list.

The adrenaline-fueled storylines of series like Weak Hero Class 1, My Name, and The Glory deliver surprising tales of vengeance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback