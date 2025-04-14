  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "A celestial concept" — Fans in frenzy as Stray Kids announce the release of their third mini-album 'Hollow'

"A celestial concept" — Fans in frenzy as Stray Kids announce the release of their third mini-album 'Hollow'

By Banhisha Kundu
Modified Apr 14, 2025 18:30 GMT
Stray Kids announce the release of their third mini-album
Stray Kids announce the release of their third mini-album 'Hollow'. (Images via X/@Stray_Kids_JP and @Stray_Kids)

On April 14, 2025, Stray Kids announced the release of their third Japanese mini-album, Hollow. The EP will be globally dropped on June 18. This announcement came in during the octet's ongoing dominATE world tour, which saw the group performing in sold-out stadiums across Latin America, North America, and Europe.

Ad

The announcement of Hollow elicited a range of reactions from fans. Admirers speculated that the upcoming mini-album could have a celestial theme based on the official posters released by the boy group.

The posters included eight pictures of each member holding a glass globe with shining bubbles and stars inside it. None of the photos showed the faces of any members; only their hands were visible. This excited the fandom as the posters are far from the group's signature theme of rock and metal.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One fan wrote on X:

"okay wait but this is the closest skz have ever gotten to a celestial concept so let me shut my mouth"
Ad

The sudden announcement of the upcoming mini-album took fans aback.

"I JUST CAME BACK ON HERE AND IM BOMBARDED WITH NEW THINGS HELLO WHAT," a fan wrote.
"ANOTHER NEW SONGS LETS GOOOOOOO," another fan wrote.
"STRAY KIDS everywhere all around the world, but this time, they’re owning Japan again," another fan added.

Others mentioned that the group just finished their concert in Latin America, and the album announcement came on the heels of their ongoing world tour. Nevertheless, they were equally pleased with the news.

Ad
"I'm so confused by the timing. The release date is RIGHT in the middle of the North America leg of the tour?? As in it's on one of the New York dates? And why announce it now? I'm so confused," a fan wrote.
"They just finished latam tour 2 seconds ago?" another fan said.
"O M G! I really love JP comebacks, they are really amazing, I haven't recover from "GIANT," and here's another one! I can't wait," another fan remarked.
Ad

More about Stray Kids' 2024-2025 dominATE world tour

Ad

Stray Kids' dominATE world tour has been a significant milestone as it is their first solo concert in Latin America and Europe since the group debuted in 2018. The tour includes performances in major cities such as Santiago, São Paulo, London, and Paris, with many shows selling out rapidly.

Notably, the group is set to perform at iconic venues like London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Paris's Stade de France.

They recently wrapped up their concert at the Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico on April 12, 2025. Stray Kids became the first Korean boy group to sell out the 65,000-capacity venue for two consecutive days.

Ad

Here is the list of Stray Kids' upcoming shows and where they will be held:

May 2025: North America

  • May 24: Seattle, WA, USA – T-Mobile Park
  • May 28: San Francisco, California, USA – Oracle Park
  • May 31: Los Angeles, California, USA – SoFi Stadium

June 2025: North America

  • June 6: Arlington, TX, USA – Globe Life Field
  • June 10: Atlanta, GA, USA – Truist Park
  • June 14: Orlando, FL, USA – Camping World Stadium
  • June 18: New York, USA – Citi Field
  • June 23: Washington, D.C., USA – Nationals Park
  • June 26: Chicago, IL, USA – Wrigley Field
  • June 29: Toronto, ON, Canada – Rogers Centre
Ad

July 2025: Europe

  • July 11: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena
  • July 15: Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
  • July 18-19: London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • July 22: Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano
  • July 26-27: Paris, France – Stade de France

Stray Kids released their second Japanese album, GIANT, on November 13, 2024, and opened at No.1 on the Billboard Japan Hot Albums. The album has tracks like Ai o Kureta no ni, Naze, and Chk Chk Boom (Japanese version).

About the author
Banhisha Kundu

Banhisha Kundu

Twitter icon

Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.

Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.

A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.

Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Toshali Kritika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications