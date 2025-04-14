"A celestial concept" — Fans in frenzy as Stray Kids announce the release of their third mini-album 'Hollow'

On April 14, 2025, Stray Kids announced the release of their third Japanese mini-album, Hollow. The EP will be globally dropped on June 18. This announcement came in during the octet's ongoing dominATE world tour, which saw the group performing in sold-out stadiums across Latin America, North America, and Europe.

The announcement of Hollow elicited a range of reactions from fans. Admirers speculated that the upcoming mini-album could have a celestial theme based on the official posters released by the boy group.

The posters included eight pictures of each member holding a glass globe with shining bubbles and stars inside it. None of the photos showed the faces of any members; only their hands were visible. This excited the fandom as the posters are far from the group's signature theme of rock and metal.

One fan wrote on X:

"okay wait but this is the closest skz have ever gotten to a celestial concept so let me shut my mouth"

The sudden announcement of the upcoming mini-album took fans aback.

"I JUST CAME BACK ON HERE AND IM BOMBARDED WITH NEW THINGS HELLO WHAT," a fan wrote.

"ANOTHER NEW SONGS LETS GOOOOOOO," another fan wrote.

"STRAY KIDS everywhere all around the world, but this time, they’re owning Japan again," another fan added.

Others mentioned that the group just finished their concert in Latin America, and the album announcement came on the heels of their ongoing world tour. Nevertheless, they were equally pleased with the news.

"I'm so confused by the timing. The release date is RIGHT in the middle of the North America leg of the tour?? As in it's on one of the New York dates? And why announce it now? I'm so confused," a fan wrote.

"They just finished latam tour 2 seconds ago?" another fan said.

"O M G! I really love JP comebacks, they are really amazing, I haven't recover from "GIANT," and here's another one! I can't wait," another fan remarked.

More about Stray Kids' 2024-2025 dominATE world tour

Stray Kids' dominATE world tour has been a significant milestone as it is their first solo concert in Latin America and Europe since the group debuted in 2018. The tour includes performances in major cities such as Santiago, São Paulo, London, and Paris, with many shows selling out rapidly.

Notably, the group is set to perform at iconic venues like London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Paris's Stade de France.

They recently wrapped up their concert at the Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico on April 12, 2025. Stray Kids became the first Korean boy group to sell out the 65,000-capacity venue for two consecutive days.

Here is the list of Stray Kids' upcoming shows and where they will be held:

May 2025: North America

May 24: Seattle, WA, USA – T-Mobile Park

May 28: San Francisco, California, USA – Oracle Park

May 31: Los Angeles, California, USA – SoFi Stadium

June 2025: North America

June 6: Arlington, TX, USA – Globe Life Field

June 10: Atlanta, GA, USA – Truist Park

June 14: Orlando, FL, USA – Camping World Stadium

June 18: New York, USA – Citi Field

June 23: Washington, D.C., USA – Nationals Park

June 26: Chicago, IL, USA – Wrigley Field

June 29: Toronto, ON, Canada – Rogers Centre

July 2025: Europe

July 11: Amsterdam, Netherlands – Johan Cruijff Arena

July 15: Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

July 18-19: London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 22: Madrid, Spain – Riyadh Air Metropolitano

July 26-27: Paris, France – Stade de France

Stray Kids released their second Japanese album, GIANT, on November 13, 2024, and opened at No.1 on the Billboard Japan Hot Albums. The album has tracks like Ai o Kureta no ni, Naze, and Chk Chk Boom (Japanese version).

