"ALL THAT FOR A WATERMELON?"— Fans hilariously react as NCT's Mark Lee lookalike competition poster goes viral online

On November 19, 2024, a poster announcing a Mark Lee lookalike competition went viral on social media, capturing widespread attention. The event, dedicated to NCT's Mark Lee, is set to take place at the Washington Square Park arch in Greenwich Village, Lower Manhattan, New York City.

Scheduled for December 7 at precisely 1:27 PM, the competition offers participants a chance to win an unusual prize—Mark Lee’s favorite fruit, a watermelon—along with random dance sessions featuring all of NCT’s iconic hits.

Fans wasted no time sharing their hilarious takes on the unexpected event, flooding social media with reactions. Many were amused by the unusual prize, with one fan commenting:

"A Mark of NCT lookalike competiton will be held on December 7th." ALL THAT FOR A "WATERMELON"? 😭😭😭🍉🍉🍉"

Several fans echoed similar sentiments on the social media platform.

"God im going there and asking everyone out," a fan remarked.

"I NEED TO BE THERE PLEEEEASSEEE," another fan wrote.

"me leaving with the winner in my bag," a netizen commented.

Fans immediately latched onto the whimsical nature of the event, sharing their thoughts on social media.

"Its about to get weird," an X user mentioned.

"HELP I THINK THE ONE WHO STARTED THIS COMPETITION WANTS A MARK LEE LOOKALIKE BF," shared another netizen.

Fans also playfully speculated about Mark's reaction if he saw the contest. One post read,

"ACTUALLY MARK WILL BE IN NYC DEC 13 YALL RESCHEDULE AND LET HIM KNOW SO HE SHOWS UPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP," said one fan.

"Mark needs to show up it would be so funny 😂 it’s literally trending on voguekorea and other platforms, there’s no way he hasn’t seen this," remarked one individual on X.

Others humorously shared comparisons of various individuals with Mark Lee's photos, speculating on their chances of winning. Among the names mentioned were Chinese model Xie Shu Yu, Singaporean actor Edwin Goh, Chinese singer and actor Chenle, and, most notably, Mark’s own Zepeto avatar (a metaverse app where users can experiment with their avatars).

More about NCT's Mark Lee

Mark Lee, known mononymously as Mark, is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter, and dancer based in South Korea. He is a member of the South Korean boy group NCT and participates in its sub-units, NCT 127 and NCT Dream. Mark made his debut in 2016 with NCT U, quickly gaining attention for his versatility and presence.

Over the years, he has played a key role in NCT's success, featuring in hits like Kick It and Hot Sauce. In addition to his work with NCT, he is also a member of SuperM, a supergroup formed by SM Entertainment that brings together top artists to promote K-pop on a global stage.

Mark has also ventured into solo music, with his 2022 release Child being a notable example of his individual artistic expression.

On October 27, a Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest took place in Manhattan, offering a $50 cash prize. This event sparked a new wave of similar competitions across the United States. Since then, various announcements have emerged for other celebrity-inspired look-alike contests for figures such as Dev Patel, Jeremy Allen White, Zayn Malik, Maria Hernandez Park, and Zendaya.

The trend has now reached K-pop fanbases, with a Mark Lee look-alike contest recently joining the scene. Additionally, a BTS Jungkook look-alike competition is set to take place in Chicago at Ping Tom Memorial Park on November 24, starting at 2 PM local time.

