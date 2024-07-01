“Are there any normal people left in them?”—AMRYs criticized for allegedly ruining BTS’ reputation after attacking a critic

Bangtan Sonyeondan, aka BTS, has a massive fanbase worldwide called the Adorable Representative MC For Youth (ARMY). However, netizens recently criticized the fandom for their alleged aggressive behavior toward Kim Young-dae, a critic.

On a Korean online forum, TheQoo, the post was shared by an anonymous user titled, "Critic Kim Young Dae Deleted His NewJeans’ Japan Concert Review After Getting Attacked By Fans Of Another Group." The post claimed that several BTS fans didn't agree with Kim Young-dae's praises for NewJeans' recent Japan concert at the Tokyo Dome.

The act was a part of the girl group's Bunnies Camp 2024 fan meeting on June 26, 2024. Afterward, the anonymous TheQoo user shared screenshots of some unsettling remarks allegedly made by ARMYs, which led the critic to delete his initial post for NewJeans. The post went viral online as several netizens expressed their disappointment in ARMY. One online user further wrote,

"Are there any normal people left in them?"

A netizen remarked on ARMY's alleged behavior. (Image via screenshot/TheQoo)

Others named BTS and HYBE and how their fans allegedly blame "plagiarism" on the "NewJeans' fandom." Some wrote that "ARMYs" have a "strong desire" to do "annoying things."

"Coachella and plagiarism are more common among muggles, but they are blaming it on the NewJeans' fandom. What are those fans talking about at this time?" — a netizen remarked [comment 398]

"ARMYs still have a strong desire for recognition even when a rock falls on top, and they do annoying things to keep things in check here and there." — a netizen retorted. [comment 493]

"Most BTS fans hate HYBE more than anyone else? Why did you lose Min or New? The people who beat Min and New are the ones who side with HYBE even when there is a problem with BTS and HYBE, and they are also the ones who act like crazy with 7 sweets." — another netizen wrote. [comment 494]

A few anonymous users highlighted how the international fans "mocked" Min Hee-jin (ADOR CEO) and allegedly called her "crazy." They also commented that ARMY's alleged behavior is a "social evil."

"It's really bad overseas. They even posted pictures of regular New Jeans fans and took some pictures with Min Hee-jin. People mocked her for wearing Hee-jin core, calling her disgusting and crazy, but they're all from that fandom and they don't even hide their profile pictures." — a netizen said. [comment 499]

"They can just be seen as gangsters themselves. There are more than a few large, normal accounts that have been shut down because of them. There are people who say things like this and say they're cutting corners, but they're so big that they can't control them. They are so pathological that it is better to just avoid them." — another netizen wrote. [comment 516]

"I just know that there are a ton of Hive maids lol. Do you want to suck up to Nexon uncles? They're destroying their own human rights." — a netizen remarked. [comment 532]

"How many victims are there? This is truly a social evil." — a netizen retorted. [comment 541]

ARMY condemned for allegedly attacking music critic and NewJeans to protect BTS

ARMY has often been virtually arraigned for their protectiveness towards BTS. In April 2024, Min Hee-jin was accused by HYBE of illegal trading of business secrets and reportedly attempted to overthrow ADOR's management. For the unversed, ADOR is a subsidiary label under HYBE Corporation, which owns 80% shares of the label.

HYBE filed a civil lawsuit against her and asked her to resign from her position as ADOR's CEO. In response, Min Hee-jin filed a temporary injunction at Seoul's Central District Court to stop HYBE from exercising their majority shareholder's right to fire her. She won the injunction, and HYBE did not use its rights in the shareholders' meeting held on May 30, 2024.

However, HYBE replaced ADOR's board with a new CHRO (Chief Human Resources Officer), Kim Joo-young, CSO (Chief Strategy Officer), Jae Sang-lee, and CFO (Chief Financial Officer), Kyeong Jun-lee. Meanwhile, during their public feud, Min Hee-jin claimed HYBE's alleged chart manipulation and her wish to send BTS to the military sooner.

During her press conference in April 2024, Min Hee-jin claimed that HYBE copied her concept to create BTS. Several shots were fired at each other by HYBE and Min Hee-jin, where she accused BELIFT LAB's new girl group, ILLIT, of plagiarising NewJeans. BELIFT LAB is another subsidiary label under HYBE.

Amidst this month-long public dispute, BTS' fans were extremely displeased with Min Hee-jin for getting the band embroiled in controversies. Even after the matter had pacified, certain BTS fans allegedly expressed their disappointment in critic Kim Young-dae's post, praising Min Hee-jin's rookie girl group, NewJeans, from ADOR.

Meanwhile, some ARMY claimed that NewJeans fans joined Jin's Weverse livestream on June 12, 2024, and "ridiculed" him and his band. They claimed that NewJeans fans commented on the livestream that "HYBE needs to drop BTS."

In other news, BTS' six members, Namjoon, Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook, SUGA, and j-hope, are currently serving in the South Korean military. Jin was discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, and is preparing to release his solo content and music in the upcoming months.

