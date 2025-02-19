The push and pull between NJZ (formerly New Jeans) and its label ADOR continues to date. ComplexCon had announced the group as one of the headliners for its upcoming concert in Hong Kong. The concert is scheduled for March 2025.

Parents of the NJZ members Haerin, Danielle, Hanni, Minji, and Hyein have now accused ADOR's parent label HYBE's Bang Si-hyuk of attempting to sabotage the group's participation in ComplexCon. In turn, ADOR has issued a statement, as reported by Newsen Media, saying the accusations are baseless,

"Adore has never encouraged New Jeans to cancel their Hong Kong concert.”

The statement also addressed the claim that Bang Si-hyuk was involved in attempts to cancel NJZ's ComplexCon appearance. ADOR mentioned that Bang Si-hyuk "has never contacted" the label "in any way regarding New Jeans' concert in Hong Kong."

ADOR, however, extended their stance that they did request the concert organizers and the domestic media to address NJZ by their former name, New Jeans, as the group's contract with the label is still valid and binding.

The parents of NJZ members drafted a lengthy account of the alleged involvement. They said that they learned from "a source involved in preparing for ComplexCon" that Bang Si-hyuk "contacted US officials to cancel NJZ's performance at the concert."

They further added that they see no change in HYBE, and the label remains to be a money-making machine that does not care for its artists. The parents also accused the HYBE subsidiary of interfering with the group's plans. The response was concluded by urging Bang Si-hyuk to talk to them in person instead of resorting to other means.

After HYBE's alleged interference in the matter, the parent body also raised a question, "Do you think you can still claim that ADOR and HYBE are not one body?" Concluding the statement, the parent body reiterated that NJZ will continue its activities and will perform at ComplexCon Hong Kong in March 2025. They said,

"The NJZ members will perform at the ComplexCon event in Hong Kong. The NJZ members are excited and happy to be able to show their new side to their fans around the world for the first time since breaking away from the horrible HYBE and ADOR. Despite the sabotage, the ComplexCon concert in Hong Kong will go on as scheduled, so we ask for the fans' continued interest and support."

ADOR and NJZ feud at a glance

New Jeans rebranded itself as NJZ on February 7, 2025. The announcement came with the news of the group headlining ComplexCon's upcoming multi-artist concert in March 2025. The group has been involved in a dispute with the label ever since the label's former CEO, Min Hee-jin, engaged in a legal battle with HYBE.

In November 2024, the group announced in a statement that it would be separating itself from the label and urged for a contract termination as well. The label, in turn, filed an injunction to bar the group from participating in advertisements and other promotional events.

NJZ is slated to appear in court for a hearing on the injunction in March 2025 and again in April for a legal hearing on the lawsuit.

