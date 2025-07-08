Better Late Than Single episodes 1-3 recap: First impression picks, first dates, and hidden cards

Netflix dropped its newest dating reality series, Better Late Than Single, on July 8, 2025. The show offers a fresh concept centered around adults with zero dating history, who live together in a shared house for nine days.

While living together, they go on dates, build self-assurance, and undergo complete style transformations. Guiding their love crash course is a panel of four Cupids: actor Seo In-guk, actress Kang Han-na, comedian Lee Eun-ji, and singer Car, the Garden.

The show doesn’t follow conventional dating show formats. Before moving in, each contestant completes a six-week improvement period, selecting a personal area to work on, such as appearance, interaction skills, or emotional regulation.

Production staff, including the Spark Makers (Cupids), focused not only on outer makeovers but also observed verbal habits, behavioral traits, and coping mechanisms to support deeper personal shifts. About 4,000 people signed up to be part of this social experiment, but only 10 lucky people made it through.

Better Late Than Single episode 1: Shift in romantic interests

The new Netflix reality series Better Late Than Single kicked off with 10 lifelong singles stepping into uncharted dating territory. The contestants include No Jae-yun, Kim Ji-su, Kim Seung-li, Kim Yo-myung, Kim Sang-ho, Lee Min-hong, Yi Do, Ha Jeong-mok, Park Ji-yeon, and Kang Hyun-ku.

In the first episode, each participant was asked to select the person they felt an initial pull toward. Jae-yun and Ji-su emerged as the top two vote-getters. However, Ji-su's first pick was Sang-ho, while Jae-hyun chose Ji-su.

This earned them a unique privilege: the chance to read 15 minutes of their chosen match’s personal diary. Ji-su read Sang-ho’s entry, while Jae-yun later picked Yo-myung's instead of Ji-su's, as he interacted with her more after the activity.

Better Late Than Single episode 2: The entry of a new wild card

Episode two of Better Late Than Single introduced shifts in dynamics. As conversations deepened, several participants began reassessing their choices. While pairings changed, Jeong-mok remained focused on Yi Do.

Although Yi Do initially picked him as her first choice, she later showed interest in Seung-li, creating a mismatch. The episode also introduced a new male contestant, Lee Seung-chan, who is the oldest on the show so far.

Meanwhile, Ji-su initially connected with Sang-ho. However, she later redirected her interest toward Hyun-ku, who was also her second preference. Despite giving Sang-ho multiple chances to prove himself, Ji-su grew disappointed with his behavior.

Better Late Than Single episode 3: Sang-ho is left unchosen as others pick their dates

The shake-ups continued into episode 3, where a challenge required the girls to select their date by retrieving a toy from a claw machine. Each plushy represented one of the male contestants. Here’s how the claw machine task unfolded:

Ji-su selected Hyun-ku

Min-hong picked Jeong-mok

Yi Do chose Seung-li

Ji-yeon went with Jae-yun

Yo-myung opted for Seung-chan

By the end of the task, only Sang-ho remained unchosen. During the subsequent dates, Ji-su and Hyun-ku appeared to bond well.

However, tensions surfaced when Seung-li disclosed to Yi Do that he was seeking someone else. The revelation left her emotional and led to a breakdown as she reflected on the experience.

In the final moments of the Better Late Than Single episode, Sang-ho received an anonymous letter inviting him to a restaurant. Upon arrival, he was greeted with a “Konnichiwa” by a mysterious woman. This suggests the arrival of a new Japanese participant. The surprise entrance also left even the panel of Cupids visibly stunned.

Better Late Than Single is set to release new episodes every Tuesday at 4:00 pm KST on Netflix until July 29.

