When is Better Late Than Single coming out on Netflix? Complete release schedule and episode count inside

The episode schedule for Netflix's upcoming South Korean reality show, Better Late Than Single, was released on Thursday, July 3, 2025. The show revolves around bringing together adults who have never been in a relationship before, also known as Motae Solo in Korean, to help them find love for the first time.

The show is scheduled to premiere on July 8, 2025, at 8 PM KST, and consists of ten episodes. There are a total of four panelists who will follow along and also guide the contestants as they take their first step towards love. The panelists are:

Seo In-guk

Kang Han-na

Lee Eun-ji

Car, the Garden (Cha Jung-won)

How many episodes are there in Better Late Than Single?

The dating show comprises ten episodes scheduled to be released in batches from July 8 to July 29, 2025. Here's the complete episode release date guide for Netflix's upcoming South Korean dating show, Better Late Than Single:

Serial No. Episode Release Date 1. Episode 1-3 July 8, 2025 2. Episode 4-6 July 15, 2025 3.

Episode 7-8 July 22, 2025 4. Episode 9-10 July 29, 2025

Cast and Crew of Better Late Than Single reveal the creation behind the scenes of Netflix's upcoming reality dating show

In a press conference for Better Late Than Single held at the Yongsan District, Seoul, on July 3, 2025, the show's producer, Kim Noh-eun, talked about the show's filming. He mentioned how they came across several unexpected moments during the filming, as none of the participants had experienced being in a relationship, as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily.

The dating show's producer also added that this mixture of unpredictability and sincerity made it evolve into a new kind of dopamine rush. The panelist, Lee Eun-jin, also talked about how the show was not as bland as people would expect it to be due to its concept.

“I do enjoy shows like 'Too Hot to Handle' and ‘Love Island’— the ones that are a bit spicy. So, I initially thought that ‘Better Late Than Single’ might feel a bit too bland in comparison. But no, it’s spicy! You’ll start seeing those bold, spicy moments kick in around episodes five or six,” Lee Eun-jin said.

Better Late Than Single also has another unique feature, as it allows its participants to take part in a six-week makeover program. This program helps the participants undergo a physical and mental makeover, designed to increase their confidence as they enter the romantic universe.

A part of the program also allows the show masters to send random challenges to the participants. Producer Cho Wook-hyung expressed that during one such challenge, when the participants had to take an overnight date with another participant, they expected none of them to actually take it up. However, he shared:

“We wondered, if we put them in a situation like this, would they pretend they couldn’t resist and just go along with it? Turns out, a lot of hilarious and unexpected things happened.”

On the other hand, the producer also revealed that there were over 4,000 applicants for the show. They had to conduct several interviews and screenings and investigate them thoroughly before bringing the final participants together.

The South Korean reality dating show, Better Late Than Single, will be premiering on Netflix with its first three episodes on July 8, 2025.

