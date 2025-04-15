Heart Pairing cast: Occupation, age, hosts, & all you need to know

Channel A launched its new dating reality show Heart Pairing on March 7, 2025. Set against the romantic backdrop of Italy, the show brings together young singles under one roof with one goal: to find lasting love. But there's a twist—participants must choose their potential match based solely on answers to a compatibility questionnaire, without knowing what they look like.

Heart Pairing brings together eight singles who are ready to explore the path from love to marriage. Set across scenic locations in Italy and Seoul, the show captures their journey as they navigate compatibility, values, and long-term goals.

Heart Pairing: Inside the cast, rules, and romance of Channel A's new reality dating show

Heart Pairing brings together eight unique individuals, each with distinct careers and personalities, as they navigate love in an unfamiliar setting. From professionals in law and medicine to artists and corporate employees, the cast reflects a diverse range of life experiences.

Here's a closer look at the participants ready to put their hearts on the line:

Female Cast Members

1) Lee Je-yeon

Born in 1995, Lee Je-yeon is 29 years old. She is a lawyer and the oldest female contestant on the show. Her Instagram id is @jeyeon_lee.

2) Bae Chae-eun

Bae Chae-eun is 28 and works as a researcher at the Economic Research Institute. Her Instagram id is @chaen2n.

3) Ju Han-eul

A professional dancer and beauty model, Ju Han-eul was born in 1998 and is 26 years old. Her Instagram id is @ha._.noory.

4) Moon Ji-won

The youngest female participant, Moon Ji-won, works at Samsung. She was born in 1999 and is 25 years old. @moonjiwonn_ is her Instagram id.

Male Cast Members

1) Park Chang-hwan

The oldest contestant, 1984-born Park Chang-hwan, is 40 years old. He, by profession, is a pilot. His Instagram id is @tim_ch_.

2) Shin Woo-jae

Shin Woo-jae is a painter and visual artist. He is 34 years old and was born in 1990. His Instagram id is @shinwj_.

3) Lee Chan-hyung

Born in 1992 Lee Chan-hyung is a physician and the CEO of a healthcare start-up. He is 32 years old.

4) Ahn Ji-min

Another contestant born in 1992, Ahn Ji-min, is a Samsung employee. As a 32-year-old, he is the youngest among the men. His Instagram id is @anji_ss.

Heart Pairing is hosted by singer-songwriter Yoon Jong-shin, actress Lee Chung-ah, Super Junior's Choi Si-won, comedian Park Ji-sun, and singer Mimi, who guide viewers through the emotional journey. As the contestants meet face-to-face for the first time, sparks fly, and the hosts weigh in with their insights and reactions.

The show aims to explore the gap between romantic excitement and the practical realities of lifelong commitment. Throughout their stay, the cast members are paired in various ways to examine compatibility in multiple areas. These include emotional connection, shared values, financial stability, and perspectives on love and marriage.

The participants spend time traveling and living together, forming connections while reflecting on what qualities matter most in a life partner. The show presents a balance between the thrill of new romance and moments of clarity about long-term compatibility.

By observing how each individual navigates between emotional impulses and realistic expectations, Heart Pairing positions itself as a contemporary look into what love and marriage mean in today’s world. It highlights personal growth, relationship dynamics, and the decisions people make when choosing a partner for life.

Heart Pairing follows a unique set of rules designed to create genuine emotional connections without the influence of social status or background. While staying in Italy, participants are required to keep their age, occupation, and professional achievements confidential.

Each night, contestants must send an anonymous text to the person they find themselves drawn to. As their time in Italy nears its end, they are given one final task—to choose the person who made their heart race the most and express their feelings through a handwritten postcard.

Heart Pairing combines romance with realistic conversations about marriage, values, and lifestyle. With diverse professional backgrounds and age gaps, the cast of the dating reality show brings fresh perspectives to what it means to find a partner in today’s world.

The 15-episode dating show Heart Pairing airs every Friday at 10:50 p.m. KST on Channel A, with the next episode airing on April 18, 2025. Each episode runs for approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes. Heart Pairing is also available for streaming on Viki, Prime Video, and Netflix in selected regions.

