BTS’ Jimin becomes first and only K-pop soloist to have 9 songs surpassing 200M Spotify streams apiece

As of January 31, 2025, Park Jimin, renowned globally as Jimin of BTS, has become the first and only K-pop soloist to have nine songs each surpassing 200 million streams on Spotify.

Jimin's ascent in the music industry has been marked by a series of record-breaking accomplishments. In February 2023, he became the first Korean soloist to have four songs exceed 200 million streams each on Spotify. This feat was achieved with tracks like Lie, Serendipity, Filter, and With You, the latter being an OST for the Korean drama Our Blues, in collaboration with Ha Sungwoon.

By August 2024, the BTS idol's single, WHO, reached 200 million streams, becoming his eighth song to achieve this milestone. Released on July 19, 2024, as the title track from his solo album MUSE, WHO reached this mark in just 20 days, setting a new record for the fastest track by a K-pop solo artist to hit 200 million streams.

In December 2024, the musician's track Smeraldo Garden Marching Band surpassed 200 million streams, making it his ninth song to achieve this feat. Released on June 28, 2024, the song became the fastest K-pop track to reach 50 million streams that year, achieving the mark in just nine days.

Furthermore, the song VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS) by Taeyang is the tenth song that surpassed 200 million streams. However, the BTS idol was a featured artist on BIGBANG's Taeyang's 2023 comeback EP, Down to Earth.

Here are the 10 tracks that surpassed 200 million streams apiece:

WHO

Like Crazy

Set Me Free Pt.2

Like Crazy (English Version)

With you

Closer Than This

Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. Loco)

Angel Pt. 1 (feat. Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Jimin of BTS, JVKE & Muni Long)

Be Mine

BTS' Jimin's solo endeavors and military enlistment: A comprehensive overview

Jimin significantly expanded his artistic repertoire between 2023 and 2024. During this period, he released two solo albums that showcased his evolving musical style and personal growth.

The Grammy-nominated musician's debut solo album, FACE, was unveiled on March 24, 2023. According to a statement from BIGHIT MUSIC, the album delves into the BTS idol's introspective journey, confronting his emotions and preparing for future endeavors.

The lead single, Like Crazy, debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. He became the first K-pop solo artist in the entire chart's history and K-pop business history to achieve this feat.

The album received critical acclaim, with Allkpop noting that Like Crazy and FACE ranked as the most streamed 2023 solo song and album by a K-pop soloist on Melon.

Following the success of his debut, the BTS idol released his sophomore album, MUSE, on July 19, 2024, with seven songs.

This collection of seven tracks explored themes of love, fantasy, and emotional freedom. The album opened with Rebirth (Intro), capturing the excitement of new attraction, and progressed through various stages of a romantic journey.

Collaborations with artists like Loco in Smeraldo Garden Marching Band and Sofia Carson in Slow Dance added diverse musical elements. Both albums achieved remarkable commercial success, topping international charts and garnering millions of streams across platforms like Spotify and Melon.

In adherence to South Korea's mandatory military service requirements, Jimin enlisted as an active-duty soldier on December 12, 2023, at the Army 5th Division Recruit Training Center in Yeoncheon.

He completed five weeks of basic training in January 2024, distinguishing himself as the top trainee and receiving the Best Trainee commendation from the Division Commander. Following basic training, he was assigned to an Artillery Unit in the 5th Infantry Division.

In June 2024, he received an early promotion and was selected as a Special Class Warrior in recognition of his exemplary military performance.

In June 2025, BTS' Jimin will be discharged from the Republic of Korea Army (R.O.K.A.).

