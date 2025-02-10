Check-in Hanyang: Ending explained & season 2 renewal possibilities explored

On February 8 and 9, 2025, Channel A aired the final two episodes of Check-in Hanyang, a historical drama set in the Joseon era. The series follows four interns at Yongcheonru, a prestigious guesthouse, each with their own hidden motives.

Kim Ji-eun stars as Hong Deok-soo, a woman living as a man, while Bae In-hyuk plays Lee Eun, a prince concealing his true identity. Jung Gun-joo portrays Go Soo-ra, a man seeking to restore his family’s honor, and Park Jae-chan takes on the role of Cheon Jun-hwa, the rightful successor of Yongcheonru.

Previously, in Check-in Hanyang, Lee Eun is revealed as Prince Mu Yeong, and Jun-hwa takes control of Yongcheonru as Mak-dong’s son. As Deok-soo and Mu-yeong set their enemies against each other using the ledger, the defense minister is murdered.

Check-in Hanyang episodes 15 & 16: Mu-yeong exposes the truth as Mak-dong meets his downfall

Episode 15

This week's episode of Check-in Hanyang opens with the aftermath of the defense minister's death. The police initiate an investigation, but they're serving Cheon Mak-dong. The police chief discovers a ledger in the minister's house and hands it to Mak-dong.

However, upon examination, Mak-dong realizes it is a forgery. The true mastermind behind this deception is Deok-soo, who swapped the real ledger for a fake before giving it to the minister. Mak-dong summons Deok-soo, who arrives with the real ledger in hand. Surprised, he questions her motives, asking if she seeks further revenge now that the defense minister has died.

However, Deok-soo declares that she no longer desires revenge. Instead, she wants to succeed in running Yongcheonru, seeing that as her true form of retribution. To test her resolve, Mak-dong proposes that she marry his son, Cheon Jun-hwa.

Jun-hwa, who overhears the conversation, confronts Deok-soo outside and asks her to marry him. She refuses, again accusing Mak-dong of killing her father and foster mother. Jun-hwa, unwilling to believe it, insists that she is mistaken.

Meanwhile, in this episode of Check-in Hanyang, the Uiju merchants arrive in Hanyang with Seo. Their leader is the mother of the leader of the upper-tier group and is furious upon seeing her son beaten by Jun-hwa. She confronts Mak-dong about it, but he dismisses her, offering payment as compensation along with the supposed news of Seo Mae-hwa’s death.

However, Seo Mae-hwa is alive and assisting Prince Eunseong, the former king’s son, in his rebellion against the current king. It is revealed that Prince Eunseong orchestrated the framing of Prince Mu-yeong by providing his sword to the police chief. The chief then used it to murder a man carrying the admission token earlier in Check-in Hanyang. Mae-hwa persuades the Uiju merchants' leader to join their cause, promising her ownership of Yongcheonru once the power shifts.

Deok-soo later meets Mu-yeong and reveals that Mak-dong is her next target. Alarmed, Mu-yeong warns her against making reckless moves, but Deok-soo is resolute. That night, she sneaks into Mak-dong’s room in his absence and releases venomous centipedes inside.

Cheon Jun-hwa in this episode of Check-in Hanyang (Image via Viki)

Later, Mu-yeong takes Deok-soo to meet Seo Mae-hwa, who informs her about the rebellion, warning that it could also put Mu-yeong in danger. Deok-soo, in turn, confesses that she has already set a trap for Mak-dong, and his life is now at risk. As Deok-soo leaves with Mu-yeong, Mae-hwa questions him about his feelings for her, to which he replies that he will always protect her.

Meanwhile, in this episode of Check-in Hanyan, the king visits Yongcheonru to speak with Mak-dong about the death of the defense minister. Mak-dong shifts the blame onto a royal guard whose footprints were found at the crime scene. Furious, the king prepares to leave but spots Mu-yeong with Deok-soo on his way out, which fuels his anger even further.

Unsettled by the king’s reaction, Mu-yeong decides to follow him back to the palace. However, Deok-soo remembers Mae-hwa’s warning about the potential danger of the uprising for him. She stops him and pleads with him to leave with her instead. She hands him a piece of the golden key and urges him to escape with her.

Mu-yeong agrees to abandon his royal status, but just as they are about to leave, his bodyguard arrives with a message—Prince Eunseong has requested to meet him. Mu-yeong leaves, assuring Deok-soo he will return, and they set a meeting point near the river, where Mae-hwa has arranged a boat for her escape.

At Yongcheonru, Mae-hwa confronts Jun-hwa and reveals the truth—Mak-dong was responsible for the deaths of Deok-soo’s father and foster mother. She condemns him for continuing to support his father, even carrying the very sword that Mak-dong used to commit the murder. Jun-hwa is left shaken by this revelation.

At the palace in this episode of Check-in Hanyang, the king grows increasingly disturbed, recalling Mu-yeong’s words about the ledger that destroyed Deok-soo’s family. He orders the royal guard to capture her and bring her to him. Meanwhile, Mu-yeong meets Prince Eunseong, who confesses that he already knew Mu-yeong’s father killed his own. Eunseong then admits to framing Mu-yeong and ordering him to leave.

Following this, Mu-yeong rides out of the palace on horseback, rushing to the riverbank where he plans to escape with Deok-soo. However, upon arrival, he finds only her abandoned belongings. Panic sets in as he scans the surroundings, fearing the worst.

Episode 16

The final episode of Check-in Hanyang begins with Deok-soo being captured by the royal guards as she waits for Mu-yeong near the river. Meanwhile, in Yongcheonru, Mak-dong is asleep when his trusted guard—who manages the establishment—kills a centipede crawling toward him.

However, in the process, he is bitten by several others. The commotion wakes Mak-dong, who screams for help. Deok-soo is taken before the king, who orders her to be tortured for information about the ledger. Before the torture can begin, Mu-yeong arrives and intervenes. He urges the king to step down and seek forgiveness from Prince Eunseong instead of killing Deok-soo to cover up the evidence.

Furious, the king commands his guards to execute her. As a sword swings toward Deok-soo, Mu-yeong shields her, taking the blow himself. Deok-soo, overwhelmed with shock, collapses, and Mu-yeong carries her unconscious body out of the palace. He takes her to her friend's house, where he attends to his wound and leaves money, instructing the friend to help Deok-soo escape Hanyang once she wakes up.

However, later in this episode of Check-in Hanyang, when Deok-soo regains consciousness, she refuses to leave without him and rushes to find him. In Yongcheonru, Jun-hwa, still reeling from the truth about his father, confronts Mak-dong.

In response, Mak-dong shifts the focus to Deok-soo’s attempt to kill him with centipedes. Under pressure, Jun-hwa confesses that Seo Mae-hwa is in Hanyang. Mu-yeong seeks out Mae-hwa, who finally admits to her role in the uprising. In response, he promises to give her the stage for it.

While they talk, Mak-dong arrives and finds Mu-yeong there. When he questions him, Mu-yeong demands that preparations be made for his declaration as crown prince.

Meanwhile, in Yongcheonru, the leader of the Uiju merchants orders her guards to assassinate Mu-yeong, clearing the way for Eunseong’s rise to power. However, Deok-soo overhears the plot and begs her to reconsider. She then reveals her true identity—Hong Jae-on, the rightful heir of Yongcheonru. To save Mu-yeong, she offers the merchant control of Yongcheonru in exchange for his life.

A still from Check-in Hanyang final episode (Image via Viki)

After tormenting his employees for information, Mak-dong learns about the planned uprising. He rushes to the palace to inform the king, but the king, recalling Mu-yeong’s words, declares that it is time to end everything. Mak-dong refuses, reminding the king that he was the one who placed him on the throne.

The next day, in episode 16 of Check-in Hanyang, the grand ritual for Mu-yeong’s declaration as crown prince takes place. The king, ministers, Mak-dong, and Seo Mae-hwa all attend. As Mu-yeong takes the stage, he shocks everyone by announcing that the true owner of Yongcheonru is Hong Jae-on. To Mak-dong’s disbelief, Deok-soo steps forward and publicly reveals her identity.

Mu-yeong then continues, exposing the truth about the former king’s murder and ordering the police to arrest Mak-dong. The police rush in but are met with resistance from the royal guards. Stopping them, Mu-yeong calls for the king’s support.

At that moment, Jun-hwa steps forward. In front of everyone, he presents the ledger and the sword used to kill Hong Min-sik as evidence of Mak-dong’s crimes. He then tells his father he refuses to live like him and walks away.

Following this, the king also withdraws his support, leaving Mak-dong to fend for himself. Enraged, Mak-dong retreats to his room and, in a fit of madness, overturns the fire lamps inside and outside his chambers, setting Yongcheonru ablaze.

Deok-soo follows him inside, sword in hand. She confronts him, confessing that for the past 12 years, she has dreamed of killing him. Mak-dong taunts her, daring her to do it, claiming she is just like him. But instead of taking his life, Deok-soo walks away, leaving him to perish in the fire.

Outside, she reunites with Mu-yeong, embracing him. Jun-hwa arrives, wailing as he watches his father’s demise. As he tries to run into the flames to save Mak-dong, Go Soo-ra holds him back.

The next day in this episode of Check-in Hanyang, Yongcheonru lies in ruins. The Uiju merchant, disappointed, gathers the surviving employees and departs for Uiju to establish a new inn. Mu-yeong meets Prince Eunseong, who is preparing to take the throne. Eunseong assures him that he has no intention of harming Mu-yeong’s father, as he never attempted to do so. Mu-yeong then declares that he is leaving the palace for good.

In the last scene of Check-in Hanyang, a year later, life has changed. Deok-soo, also known as Jae-on, Mu-yeong, known as Lee Eun, Jun-hwa, and Go Soo-ra run an inn called Namhee Inn on the outskirts. Soo-ra is the innkeeper, while the others work as staff. Mu-yeong and Jae-on are happily together, often teased by their friends.

In the epilogue of Check-in Hanyang, a half-burned man approaches Namhee Inn, seeking a room. As he steps closer, his identity is revealed—Cheon Mak-dong has survived.

Could Check-in Hanyang return for season 2?

The epilogue of Check-in Hanyang hints at the possibility of a second season. Just when it seemed that justice had been served and peace had returned, a shocking twist unfolded—Cheon Mak-dong survived. With severe burns and a vengeful presence, he arrived at Namhee Inn, setting the stage for a potential continuation of the story.

While Check-in Hanyang's finale wrapped up most storylines, Mak-dong’s survival raises new questions. Will he seek revenge? His presence threatens to disrupt the main characters' newfound peace, leaving room for more intrigue, conflict, and unresolved tensions.

However, the cast and production team have not officially confirmed a second season. Fans will have to wait for further announcements to see if Check-in Hanyang continues its gripping saga.

All episodes of Check-in Hanyang are available on Viki and Netflix in select regions.

