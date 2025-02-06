"Comfort drama of the year" — Fans react as Netflix drops first look of Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung rom-com 'Can This Love Be Translated?'

On February 4, 2025, Netflix unveiled the first look of its upcoming romantic comedy series, Can This Love Be Translated?, featuring Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung in the lead roles. The exact release date of the show has not been disclosed.

In the stills, Kim Seon-ho, portraying the multilingual translator Ju Ho-jin, is seen sharing moments with Go Youn-jung's character, the global superstar Cha Mu-hee. The visuals highlight their contrasting worlds and hint at the romantic tension that will unfold as their professional relationship evolves.

In the caption, Netflix wrote:

"He's a multilingual translator. She's a global superstar. Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung star in heartwarming rom-com Can This Love Be Translated? arriving this year, only on Netflix."

The release of the first look elicited fervent responses from fans worldwide on social media. Comments highlight the anticipation for the duo's on-screen dynamics, with some fans stating that the pairing feels fresh and promising. One fan wrote on X:

"It's already screaming my comfort drama of the year"

As the premiere date approaches, the buzz surrounding Can This Love Be Translated? continues to grow. Fans expressed excitement over the combination of a compelling storyline, the star power of Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung, and the creative prowess of the Hong sisters.

"I hope they release all episodes at once so that I can binge watch it!!" a fan wrote.

"The amount of kdramas coming out this year is making me so happy!!" another fan wrote.

"I’M GOING TO SEE KIM SEONHO ON NETFLIX AGAIN," another fan said.

Some viewers also stated that they can't wait to "see some real acting in K-drama."

"Reminder set and counting down," another fan added.

Finally gonna see some real acting in k-drama," another fan said.

"So the story is they weren’t always meant to be together who met in childhood???" another fan joked.

Netflix's Can This Love Be Translated?: Release, plot, cast, production, and everything we know so far

Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy series, Can This Love Be Translated?, generated significant buzz among K-drama enthusiasts. Starring Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung, the series promises a captivating blend of romance and humor. Here's an in-depth look at what we know so far.

Can This Love Be Translated? centers on Ju Ho-jin, portrayed by Kim Seon-ho, a multilingual interpreter fluent in languages such as English, Japanese, and Italian. His exceptional linguistic abilities led him to work as the personal interpreter for Cha Mu-hee, a top-tier actress played by Go Youn-jung.

Despite their professional relationship, the duo faces numerous misunderstandings due to their contrasting perspectives on love. As they spend more time together, these misinterpretations pave the way for deeper conversations and mutual understanding, exploring the nuances of communication and affection.

Renowned for his roles in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Start-Up, The Tyrant, and The Childe, Kim Seon-ho embodies Ju Ho-jin, a rare language genius navigating the complexities of his profession and personal life.

Furthermore, well-known for her performances in Alchemy of Souls and Moving, Go Youn-jung takes on the role of Cha Mu-hee, a confident and lively top star whose interactions with Ho-jin lead to unexpected romantic developments.

Chief Detective 1958 famed actor Choi Woo-sung plays the supporting cast as Kim Yong-woo, the dedicated manager of Cha Mu-hee, assisting her in both her professional endeavors and personal challenges.

Sota Fukushi, the Japanese actor whose role remains under wraps, adds an element of intrigue to the series. Additionally, Lee Yi-dam is Shin Ji-seon, a producer recognized for her outstanding abilities, potentially influencing the dynamics between the main characters.

Can This Love Be Translated? is penned by the acclaimed Hong sisters, Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, celebrated for their work on popular dramas such as Hotel Del Luna and The Greatest Love.

Directed by Yoo Young-eun and produced by Choi Jin-hee, Can This Love Be Translated? is a collaborative effort between Studio Sot, Trii Studio, and Imaginus. Filming commenced in June 2024, with various international locations, including Canada, serving as backdrops for the series. The post-production is slated to conclude by February 2025.

The exact release date of the show is not announced. However, Can This Love Be Translated? is expected to be released on Netflix in the fourth quarter of 2025, making it a highly anticipated addition to the platform's lineup of original content.

