G-Dragon’s recent interview with Vogue Korea, published on January 23, 2024, sparked conversations about his unique influence on fashion trends. The BIGBANG leader discussed the scarf trend, where he wrapped a scarf around his head and tied it near his chin, a look that captivated fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

When asked about the inspiration behind this style, G-Dragon revealed that it wasn’t a deliberate move. He said,

“It wasn’t inspired; it was just something I enjoyed doing since I’m not good at styling hair.”

His candid response highlighted his natural ability to turn personal preferences into global trends for fans. They were quick to praise G-Dragon for his effortless style and creativity. One fan commented,

Trending

“jiyong always winning the idgaf war lmao.”

Expand Tweet

“King behavior. GD being GD but its become a trend. 👏👏👏,” said one more fan.

“created a whole trend bc he didn’t want to style his hair, he is the moment,” posted one netizen.

“this man causally starts a global fashion trend bc he cannot style his hair 😭😭😭😭✋🏻✋🏻,” read one comment on X.

“Effortless Trends by GD 🤩😍 He doesn’t try to make it Trend whatever he does /wear becomes Trendy 😜😍 POWER of GD😍💪” commented this person on X.

Fans also recalled instances where G-Dragon shared similar explanations for his iconic style statements that later became global trends. Known for his effortless influence, the idol has often described his fashion choices as stemming from personal convenience rather than intentional design.

“the answer is very g-dragon coded ijbol the way he only wears clothes merely for covering up and yet he got branded as a fashion icon. i know that’s fkn right,” shared an X user.

“gd once also said “i only wear clothes because i can’t walk around with nothing on, but they started calling me a fashionista” THATS SO LEO OF HIM 😭,” mentioned one individual on X.

“Do yall remember the mullet hair that he did and everyone followed and when asked about it ... he said he did to to cover his neck tattoo from his mum 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” shared another netizen.

“Reminds me when they told him he was so cool and dressed up so nice that everything he wore becomes a trend. And he causally said, he just put on any clothes because he can’t go out naked,” added this fan.

Expand Tweet

G-Dragon reflects on art, music, and personal growth in Vogue Korea interview

In his Vogue Korea interview, published on January 23, 2024, G-Dragon opened up about his artistic journey, recent projects, and aspirations for the future. The K-pop icon, known for his unique style and artistry, shared insights into his creative process and personal evolution.

Reflecting on his music career, G-Dragon shared how his surprise releases, POWER and HOME SWEET HOME, in late 2023 showcased his signature approach to creativity.

“The day before I released ‘POWER,’ I revealed it by surprise through an Instagram Live. I revealed a part of ‘POWER’ on <You Quiz on the Block> and suddenly did a live at midnight. It was the most me-like way to reveal things. I guess I always look for something new and surprising,” the idol mentioned.

He revealed his preference for spontaneity, explaining how he enjoys surprising fans with unconventional announcements and performances. Both tracks, released without extensive teasers, continue to resonate with audiences.

“I guess I like surprising people like this. It’s already been two months, and I’m just grateful that both songs are still receiving a lot of love. I think it’s because I created and presented the songs ‘my way’ that they were able to receive love,” he added.

The artist also spoke about his philosophy, focusing on authenticity and staying true to himself. He acknowledged the importance of balancing personal desires with expert advice, adding that self-belief plays a pivotal role in his decisions.

Marking three decades in the music industry, G-Dragon described his relationship with music as “fate,” stating that it came naturally to him. While he occasionally revisits his past work, he focuses on the quality and craftsmanship of his creations.

Expand Tweet

Beyond music, G-Dragon highlighted his growing interest in other fields, such as art and technology. His lighting art was featured on the cover of Vogue Korea in 2020, and his painting, Youth is Flower, was recently auctioned at Seoul Auction. For him, art is a source of joy and a medium for fun projects.

For the 2024/25 Chanel Cruise Collection replica show in Hong Kong, G-Dragon, a longtime ambassador of the brand, also expressed his admiration for Chanel’s ability to inspire him. The artist noted the excitement of discovering new materials and designs, emphasizing his love for details and innovation in fashion.

Looking ahead, G-Dragon promised his fans new surprises in 2025, teasing a fresh song release.

“I will greet you with a new song in 2025. Please look forward to it because I will surprise you again one day,” he said.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon is part of the performance lineup for Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes, alongside fellow South Korean artists BTS’ j-hope and BLACKPINK’s Rosé. The event is set to take place on January 23 at 8:30 pm CET or January 24 at 4:30 am KST.

Additionally, G-Dragon’s new variety show, Good Day, is gearing up for a global release. According to a January 18, 2025 report by OSEN, the series will premiere on February 16, 2025, at 9:10 pm KST. It will stream on Disney+ (Hulu in select regions) and air locally on MBC in South Korea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback